Dr. Paul Kent Joins Monument Economics Group to Lead Ports & Logistics Practice

ARLINGTON, Va., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Economics Group, a leading provider of economic consulting services and expert testimony, is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Kent has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President and Managing Director and will lead its new Ports & Logistics practice area.

Dr. Kent brings an extremely wide breadth of experience having been engaged on over 200 port, transport, and logistics projects in more than 50 countries. He also conducts expert witness work in international arbitration disputes governing port concession programs. Dr. Kent has been retained by numerous clients over the years, among them multilateral development banks, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, donor organizations, investment banks, and project owners.

Dr. Kent holds the distinguished accolade as the only American to have received a doctorate from Russia's Central Scientific Institute for Water Transport Economics and Operations in Moscow during a time when Russia was just beginning port sector reform and privatization. Port industry paradigm shifts in Russia provided Dr. Kent a virtual laboratory for his doctoral research for developing and testing his port competition regulatory tool; his dissertation ultimately formed the basis for much of the regulatory module of the World Bank's Port Reform Toolkit. Dr. Kent also obtained a Master of Science in Urban Studies degree from the University of New Orleans and Master of Public Administration and B.A. in Political Science degrees from West Virginia University.

Prior to joining Monument, Dr. Kent was a Senior Vice President at Nathan Associates. Before that, he was the Associate Director of Louisiana State University's National Ports and Waterways Institute. At Monument Economics Group, Dr. Kent will focus on assisting clients in the areas of growth strategy analysis, international arbitration, policy and regulatory analysis, P3 transactions, market assessments and demand forecasting, operational performance assessments, technology assessments, economic and financial analysis, and congestion mitigation strategy.

"We are excited and honored to add a person of Dr. Kent's integrity and wealth of experience to our team of economists to lead our new Ports & Logistics practice," said Monument Economics Group Executive Vice President and co-founder Christopher Jackman. "His distinguished reputation as an expert in his field will greatly enhance the breadth of services we offer our clients."

"I am thrilled to be joining Monument's team of bright, talented, and experienced economists and analysts and to learn from all of them – and to contribute as well", said Dr. Kent. "Together, we can drive real value for our clients to inform future strategy and devise practical solutions."

Led by Dr. Russell Lamb, Monument Economics Group is a business advisory and economic consulting firm that provides expert testimony, litigation support, economic and financial analysis, and strategic advisory services to law firms and a range of corporate and government entities in the United States and internationally. Monument Economics Group also assists clients in all phases of litigation and business disputes in a variety of contexts, including antitrust and competition, trade forensics, ports and transport logistics, international arbitration, valuation, class action, healthcare, and damages analysis.

For more information, please visit www.megconsulting.com. For more information on Monument's ports and logistics capabilities, please contact Dr. Paul Kent directly at [email protected] or at +1 (703) 465-5600, ext. 124.

SOURCE Monument Economics Group

Related Links

http://www.megconsulting.com

