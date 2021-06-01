Dr. Paul Lawrence Joins Search & Acquire as a Senior Advisor

MCLEAN, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Search & Acquire, a non-profit organization focused on supporting veteran Entrepreneurship through Acquisition, announced today the appointment of Dr. Paul Lawrence as Senior Advisor.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lawrence to our team," said Search & Acquire co-founder Alex Mears. "Dr. Lawrence brings a wealth of knowledge, as well as a long and distinguished career in both the private and public sectors, and we are excited to partner with him as we work to expand veteran small business ownership."

Dr. Paul Lawrence most recently served as Under Secretary for Benefits at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and has had a distinguished career in the private sector as a partner at Ernst & Young and PWC and multiple senior roles at Fortune 50 companies. He is also the author of several books on government leadership.

"I am delighted to join the Search & Acquire team," noted Lawrence, "There are many organizations focused on veterans and start-ups, but Search & Acquire is the only organization focused on supporting veterans buying existing small businesses. The statistics on veteran small business ownership are concerning - almost half of all veteran small business owners are over age 65 (versus 16% of all non-veteran owners), yet small business ownership rates are much lower among younger and mid-career veterans."

Search & Acquire is the first non-profit focused on supporting veteran entrepreneurship through acquisition (ETA). ETA provides opportunities for motivated early and mid-career veterans to search for and acquire small businesses, after which they step into a CEO role in the newly-acquired company. Veterans typically raise outside equity and debt capital to finance the transactions.

Veteran ETA also provides an opportunity for retiring small business owners interested in securing their legacy to sell their business to the next generation of veteran leaders.

Upcoming Veteran ETA Events

Search & Acquire is helping put on two events to raise awareness of the ETA model for veterans: the first Veteran Entrepreneurship through Acquisition national event on June 3rd from noon-2pm EDT (registration here), as well as a Veteran ETA Frequently Asked Questions Event on June 8th from 1-2:30pm EDT (registration here).

For additional information, please visit Search & Acquire's website at searchacquire.org or contact [email protected]

