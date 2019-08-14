Dr. Paul Nassif, Star of E!'s Botched Announces NassifMD Dermaceuticals™ Detox Pads Included in the Fall FabFitFun Box

The Detox Complexion Perfecting Pads by Dr. Paul Nassif are suitable with most skincare regimens from pubescent teens to well-aged skin and everything in between! They are clinically proven to be 108% better at removing what most facial cleansers leave behind! These pads exfoliate, help even skin tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and help improve acne prone skin – in one easy step.

"These universal pads are really fabulous — perfect if you're looking to freshen up your face routine this fall! Between my teenage boys, my bride-to-be and myself, we never have enough jars on hand! Here's a little secret, we keep them on the nightstand for those times we skip cleansing our face before bed altogether," said Dr. Paul Nassif.

"From the crisp leaves to the cool weather and pumpkin-spiced everything, fall is truly one of my favorite seasons and this box is one you don't want to miss out on," said Katie Rosen Kitchens, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief. "We've really incorporated an eclectic variation of products that not only encompass the vibe of the season, but also encourage women to treat themselves, be well, and feel good from the inside out."

About NassifMD Dermaceuticals™

NassifMD Dermaceuticals™ was founded and developed by Dr. Paul Nassif — world renowned facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and star of E!'s Botched. Created to help achieve what Dr. Nassif could not in surgery — constant exfoliation and hydration of the skin — NassifMD Dermaceuticals™ leverages his expansive knowledge of what is underneath the skin and what causes it to breakdown and age prematurely. Developed over many years with leading chemists, Dr. Nassif's skincare line is among the most scientifically advanced formulas in the market today. All products contain ingredient complexes that target the main causes of aging while hydrating the skin and boosting collagen levels, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, the line provides protection from free radicals, oxidation, inflammation and environmental stressors — all of which help prevent premature aging, as well as helps overall skin health for women and men of all ages. Simply put, NassifMD Dermaceuticals™ delivers on the promise of results, both inside and out. All products are made in the USA and are Cruelty Free. Visit us at https://nassifmdskincare.com/.

About FabFitFun:

Founded in 2010 by Co-CEOs Daniel and Michael Broukhim and Editor-in-Chief Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun is a lifestyle membership that delivers happiness and wellbeing to everyone, everywhere. Its flagship product, the FabFitFun Box, delivers a curated collection of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, wellness, home, and tech – each season. In addition to the Box, FabFitFun members receive access to year-round perks including FabFitFunTV, a streaming video service that offers on-demand wellness content, the FabFitFun online Community, members-only shopping experiences, and more. Join FabFitFun by visiting fabfitfun.com.

