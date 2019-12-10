Dr. Paul Nassif, World-Renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon and Star of E!'s Botched Announces NassifMD Dermaceuticals™ is Leaping Bunny Certified

Dr. Nassif's most precious childhood memories include his loyal canine companions engaging in whatever mischief the young Paul cooked up! His love of animals and his current canine best friend, Sharky has led Dr. Nassif to learn the harsh realities of animal testing in the beauty industry and is delighted to share his skincare products are officially Leaping Bunny Certified .

Leaping Bunny Certification means Dr. Nassif's products are free of animal testing at every stage of product development. Dr. Nassif's skincare line is also free of Phthalates, Lanolin, Formaldehyde and Parabens and strives to be completely vegan and gluten free.

"I am very excited to have reached this milestone with NassifMD Dermaceuticals™ and am committed to developing formulas that are cruelty-free, sustainably sourced and effective." – Dr. Paul Nassif, Founder

"We are very pleased to welcome Nassif MD Dermaceuticals™ into the Leaping Bunny family of certified cruelty-free companies. We appreciate their commitment to making high quality products entirely free of animal testing." - Kim Paschen, Leaping Bunny Program Manager

NassifMD Dermaceuticals™ was founded and developed by Dr. Paul Nassif, a distinguished Facial Plastic & Reconstruction Surgeon and Star of E! Botched, a reality show highlighting his expertise as he remedies the most extreme plastic surgeries gone wrong. By leveraging his expansive knowledge of what he sees underneath the skin layers that cause it to breakdown and age prematurely, Dr. Nassif developed proprietary ingredient complexes that exfoliate and hydrate your skin while locking in skins moisture for immediate and long-term benefit. Repair, rejuvenate and protect your skins health with confidence! All products are made in the USA. Visit us at www.nassifmdskincare.com to learn more.

The Leaping Bunny Program is the highest standard for companies that are committed to no animal testing. The Leaping Bunny Program requires companies producing cosmetic, personal care, and household products must make a voluntary pledge to clear animal testing from all stages of product development and required the company's ingredient suppliers to make the same pledge - the result is a product guaranteed to be 100% free of animal testing. All Leaping Bunny companies must be open to independent audits, and commitments are renewed on an annual basis.

