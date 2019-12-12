MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Paul Rotunda, DMD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist in the field of dentistry. Dr. Rotunda is a dentistry practitioner at Park Street Dental Associates.

Dr. Rotunda is currently serving patients' dental needs at his private dental practice. His entire team is dedicated to providing patients with the personalized, gentle care that they deserve. Dr. Rotunda provides his patients with exceptional care as he enhances the natural beauty of their smile. Some of the services provided by Park Street Dental Associates include cosmetic dentistry, cleanings & prevention, Invisalign, restorations, and more.

Dr. Rotunda is dedicated to excellent cosmetic and general dentistry, including diagnosis, treatment, and dental makeovers. In addition to having his own practice, he serves as the Clinical Vice President and Department Chairman of Dentistry and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery at a regional trauma center, and a Residency Program Director at an advanced dental school. He has been practicing dentistry for 35 years, graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Dentistry in 1983. On account of his profound knowledge, he has earned the trust and admiration of clients and colleagues alike.

An active member of his community, Dr. Rotunda is charitable to the Margaretha Home for the Blind and Sisters of Christian Charity. He also donates to areas in the Philippines that have limited accessibility to dental hygiene supplies.

In his free time, Dr. Rotunda enjoys staying active, playing tennis, and practicing music on the guitar.

He would like to dedicate this recognition to Dr. James Maguire, Dr. Douglas Roberts, Dr. Earl Furman, Dr. Charles Riley, Dr. James DeLucia, Dr. John Heindel, and former New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean.

