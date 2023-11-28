Dr. Paul Stockton Named Incoming ANSER Board Chair

News provided by

ANSER

28 Nov, 2023, 07:03 ET

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Stockton. a former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Americas' Security Affairs, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Analytic Services Inc (ANSER), a research, analysis, and client-side support not-for-profit organization. Dr. Stockton's appointment was announced by out-going Board Chairman, General Craig R. McKinley, USAF (Ret.), during ANSER's 65th Anniversary Celebration on 17 November 2023. Dr. Stockton also chairs the Homeland Defense and Defense Support to Civil Authorities subcommittee of DOD's Reserve Forces Policy Board and the Grid Resilience for National Security subcommittee of DOE's Electricity Advisory Committee.

As Assistant Secretary of Defense from 2009-2013, Dr. Stockton led the development of DOD's Strategy for Mission Assurance and strengthened defense partnerships with Canada, Mexico, and other Western Hemisphere nations. Dr. Stockton also served as Executive Director of the US Council of Governors and led Department policy initiatives on continuity planning and antiterrorism/force protection.

Prior to becoming Assistant Secretary, he was a Senior Research Scholar at Stanford's Center for International Security and Cooperation, an Associate Provost of the Naval Postgraduate School, a Legislative Assistant for Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and served as the founding director of the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

Dr. Stockton leads a strategic advisory firm in Santa Fe, NM helping private sector and government leaders strengthen the resilience of U.S. infrastructure. He pioneered the analysis of how grid reliability differs from resilience in Resilience for Black Sky Days (2014). His recent studies on infrastructure resilience include Resilience for Grid Security Emergencies: Opportunities for Industry-Government Collaboration (June 2019), Strengthening the Cyber Resilience of the North American Energy Systems (September 2020), and Securing the Grid from Supply-Chain Based Attacks (September 2020).

Dr. Stockton is a Senior Fellow of the Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory. He also serves on the Science and Technology and Strategic Advisory Committees of the Idaho National Laboratory. Dr. Stockton holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a BA from Dartmouth College. He was twice awarded the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, DOD's highest civilian award. DHS also awarded Dr. Stockton its Distinguished Public Service Medal.

About Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER)

ANSER was founded in 1958 as a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide program management and objective studies and analyses to national security, homeland security, and public policy communities. ANSER's headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia, and has offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Belcamp, Maryland. For more information visit: www.anser.org.

CONTACT:
Myron Freeman
[email protected]

SOURCE ANSER

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.