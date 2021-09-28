Dr. Paul Taheri, Former CEO of Yale Medicine, Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as Clinical Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Dr. Paul Taheri will join the Firm on a full-time basis as Clinical Partner in WCAS's Resources Group.

Dr. Taheri has been a part-time senior advisor to WCAS for the past two years. He now joins WCAS full-time following a distinguished healthcare career. He most recently served as the CEO of Yale Medicine and Deputy Dean for Clinical Affairs at the Yale School of Medicine. As WCAS's Clinical Partner, Dr. Taheri will work with our healthcare team and portfolio companies to ensure that our clinical quality, risk and compliance programs are best-in-class. He will also collaborate closely with fellow WCAS partners Tom Scully and Adaeze Enekwechi at the intersection of healthcare quality/outcomes, research and public policy.

Dr. Taheri originally joined Yale Medicine in 2013 and drove strong growth throughout his tenure, doubling revenue from $602 million during 2013 to $1.2 billion during 2021 while increasing the number of clinicians from ~1,500 to over 2,500. Under his leadership, Yale Medicine promoted the integration of clinical research in the ambulatory enterprise. Dr. Taheri was also a champion of the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation's Cultural Ambassadors program, a partnership with the community that promoted setting research priorities, devising multicultural patient-centric approaches to clinical research, and enabling diverse participation in clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to WCAS in this newly expanded role as Clinical Partner," said Brian T. Regan, Head of the Healthcare Group and General Partner at WCAS. "Paul drove remarkable expansion and transformation in healthcare delivery and clinical standards at Yale Medicine. His skills, relationships and leadership will be incredibly valuable to our portfolio companies and a meaningful differentiator for WCAS."

Dr. Taheri said, "I am looking forward to joining the WCAS team. I've spent my career working to improve healthcare delivery, and during this time of intense transformation in the system, I am very excited to be working with such a talented group of individuals across diverse healthcare companies, with a unified goal – optimizing healthcare for patients."

Dr. Taheri joined Yale from the University of Vermont (UVM), where he was President and CEO of the UVM Medical Group in Burlington, and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, as well as a professor of surgery. Before that he was Division Chief of Trauma, Burn and Critical Care, and then Vice Chair of Surgery at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Dr. Taheri is also the past chair of the Group on Faculty Practices for the Association of American Medical Colleges and an examiner for the American Board of Surgery. He has lectured broadly on various business topics, including cost of care, physician leadership and system optimizations.

