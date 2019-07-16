Dr. Paul Unschuld, Leading Scholar of Chinese Medicine, to Speak at Maryland University of Integrative Health

Dr. Paul Unschuld is professor and director of the Horst-Goertz Endowment Institute for the Theory, History, and Ethics of Chinese Life Sciences at Charité-Medical University Berlin and author of several influential books on Chinese medicine, including Medicine in China: A History of Ideas , What Is Medicine? Western and Eastern Approaches to Healing, and The Fall and Rise of China: Healing the Trauma of History.

He is one of the foremost sinologists working today, a leading scholar of the history and ideas that underlie acupuncture and Chinese medicine, and one of the first Western scholars to examine Chinese medicine in a systemic and rigorous way.

His workshop will facilitate participants' ability to explain the history of the Nei Jing and its influence on the evolution of medical thought, develop a fundamental knowledge on the contents of the Běncǎo Gāngmù 本草綱目 and its forgotten clinical pearls, and examine clinical findings from the Berlin Collection of medical texts.

This workshop is of particular interest for:

Acupuncturists and other practitioners who utilize the study of Classical Chinese Medicine texts to inform their clinical practice

Individuals with a keen interest in the historical aspects of Classical Chinese Medicine

Practitioners who identify with the "Scholar-Physician" and wish to enhance their abilities in Classical Text studies

Practitioners and students who wish to broaden their understanding of Chinese Medicine by utilizing historical and philosophical methods

Those who have an interest in Chinese medical literature, such as sinologists, medical anthropologists, University Departments of History and Asian Medicine History

Learn more and register at http://ce.muih.edu/browse/ce/courses/unschuld.

