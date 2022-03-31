Dr. Pedram Salimpour Celebrated as Discovery Cube Science Award Recipient at Annual Discovery Cube Gala

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Cube Los Angeles (DCLA) is proud to recognize its founding Board Chair, Dr. Pedram Salimpour, as a Cube Award Recipient at its annual Inspire Gala. Dr. Salimpour was chosen for his dedication to supporting the organization's mission of engaging children in the sciences, and his pursuits outside of the organization that lend themselves to similar outcomes among young populations in the community and beyond.

Dr. Salimpour is the founding chairman of the board of directors at DCLA. His continued focus on the organization's programs upholds a standard that has helped DCLA educate and inspire countless children. His efforts were recognized at the Inspire Gala with a video from acclaimed surgeon and television host, Dr. Mehmet Oz as well as other dignitaries.

Dr. Oz spoke directly to Dr. Salimpour in the video, saying, "From the moment we met, I've been impressed by your integrity, your passion, and your selfless desire to leave our children with a better planet."

In addition to the active role Dr. Salimpour played in the successes at DCLA, he is the co-founder of two non-profit organizations that dedicate themselves to the welfare of children; NexCare Collaborative and Healthcorps. Dr. Salimpour serves on the board of directors at HealthCorps, the non-profit founded by Dr. Oz and his wife Lisa.

"I grew up in a family where scientific discovery and service to the community went hand in hand. My father is a pediatrician, and both my brother and I followed in his footsteps," says Salimpour. "I'm deeply honored to be recognized with this Award by the Discovery Cube, as I understand how science played a role in my own life. I'm heartened by the enthusiasm I see from children when they engage in programs offered by Discovery Cube. I know in my heart that this place is providing them with a foundation that will provide us with the doctors and scientists of the future."

About Discovery Cube

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the non-profit and educational program-development arm for Discovery Cube Orange County and Los Angeles. Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube continues to inspire, educate and impact millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits. Discovery Cube was named one of the "10 Most Trusted Brands" in Orange County and awarded the National Medal of Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at the White House in 2014. Last year, Discovery Cube adopted a digital-first approach to STEM education with the launch of Discovery Cube Connect, a digital platform for the development and distribution of interactive STEM educational offerings, activities, and gameplay. For more information, visit www.discoverycube.org and www.discoverycubeconnect.org.

SOURCE Discovery Cube Los Angeles