Dr. Peggy Duggan of Tampa General Hospital Is Recognized as a 2024 Chief Medical Officer to Know

Tampa General's Executive Vice President, Chief Physician Executive and Chief Medical Officer is recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for excellence in patient experience and clinical advancement.

TAMPA, Fla., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) Executive Vice President, Chief Physician Executive and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peggy Duggan, has been recognized on Becker's Hospital Review's list of "180 Hospital and Health System Chief Medical Officers to Know" for 2024, which highlights exemplary and innovative clinical leaders, and this latest accolade marks her third consecutive recognition by Becker's on this list.

Since joining Tampa General in 2021, Duggan has played an integral role in the academic health system's continued growth and strategic initiatives to advance world-class clinical care, patient safety, and outcomes through her leadership with the organization. With the recent integration of the Bravera Health Network, now TGH North, her CMO role has expanded to include the entire Tampa General enterprise, in addition to the academic medical center.

"Peggy's national recognition for her leadership is a testament to her unwavering dedication to not only delivering exceptional care driven by compassion and innovation to our community but helping to set the agenda for what that should look like at an academic health system," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Her innovative mindset, collaborative approach and unparalleled passion for patient care have been instrumental in propelling Tampa General forward."

Notably, Duggan led Tampa General's initiative to leverage the academic health system's CareComm Command Center technology to predict the onset of sepsis, reduce the time to diagnosis, and provide medical intervention. As a result of this effort, the sepsis early death rate was nearly cut in half from 6.1 percent to 3.1 percent. This accounts for approximately 220 lives saved annually and is a major contributor to Tampa General being a top performer in decreasing mortality nationally.

Under her leadership, Tampa General continues to explore additional applications for this technology to improve care coordination and, in turn, patient outcomes systemwide. Through this ongoing work, Duggan's team has developed new pathways to discharge patients back to their homes more quickly without compromising their safety or quality of care, including through the academic health system's TGH at Home program, which allows patients to receive hospital-level care from the comfort of their own home, freeing up hospital beds for patients with complex care needs and conditions.

Additionally, she currently leads Tampa General's initiative to become a Collaborative High Reliability Organization® and established the organization as the first academic health system and Level I trauma center to receive two key qualifications — Collaborative Just Culture Program® and Reliability Management Team™.

Duggan also created a multidisciplinary utilization management system to identify and address opportunities to reduce the waste of resources. Through this project, the academic health system has standardized practices and indications, monitored resource use and waste, and improved communication and education to clinical teams to drive more appropriate utilization. This initiative demonstrates her commitment to streamlining processes and reducing the cost of health care to drive improvements in care delivery and patient experience, complementing the efforts she has led to introduce new staffing models to improve capacity management and efficiency.

"It's an immense privilege to be acknowledged in the company of outstanding peers from respected health care institutions across the country," said Duggan. "I consider it an honor to work alongside our extraordinary team members and physicians each day and this recognition was made possible by their support of, and enthusiasm for my work, each other and our mission."

As Tampa General continues its growth trajectory and transformation journey, Duggan will leverage her leadership skills, rooted in empathy and collaboration, to align Tampa General with physician leaders who share the academic health system's commitment to advancing cutting-edge research and training the next generation of health care professionals.

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. The full list of this year's "180 Hospital and Health System Chief Medical Officers to Know" honorees can be found here.

