Dr Pepper Announces Grand Prize Winners in College Tuition Program During College Football Conference Championship Games

Six students were chosen to participate in the annual Dr Pepper head-to-head Throw Competition based on personal stories of funding needed to achieve their academic dreams. Over the weekend, the students competed for a total of $600,000 in tuition by throwing the greatest number of footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds. Recorded footage of the competition was captured at the Dude Perfect facilities following all guidance provided from health authorities and government agencies, and aired during the BIG12, ACC and SEC conference championship games. Dr Pepper and FOX then awarded four students from the BIG10 and PAC12 with $50,000 each as FOX broadcasters participated in a throw competition on their behalf. These throws aired during the BIG10 and PAC12 conference championship games. Grand prize winners and runners-up include:

Grand Prize ACC Championship Winner of $125,000 in Tuition – Marianne H. from Farmington, Illinois , studying Biomedical Science at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

– Marianne H. from , studying Biomedical Science at Grand Prize Big 12 Championship Winner of $125,000 in Tuition – Preston B. from Baytown, Texas , studying Computer Science at Texas A&M University

– Preston B. from , studying Computer Science at Grand Prize SEC Championship Winner of $125,000 in Tuition – Tate L. from Paris, Texas , studying Business at The University of Texas at Dallas

– Tate L. from , studying Business at The Second-Place ACC Championship Winner of $75,000 in Tuition – Naomi C. from Los Angeles, California , studying Creative Producing at Chapman University

– Naomi C. from , studying Creative Producing at Second-Place Big 12 Championship Winner of $75,000 in Tuition – Roshard J. from Tampa, Florida , studying Mechanical Engineering at Florida A&M University

– Roshard J. from , studying Mechanical Engineering at Second-Place SEC Championship Winner of $75,000 in Tuition – Chemari R. from Fairburn, Georgia , studying Nursing at The University of West Georgia

– Chemari R. from , studying Nursing at The PAC 12 Winners of $50,000 in Tuition – Mohit D. from Stockton, California , studying Civil Engineering at University of the Pacific and Brianna A. from Stone Mountain, Georgia , studying Computer Science at Georgia Tech

– Mohit D. from , studying Civil Engineering at and Brianna A. from , studying Computer Science at BIG 10 Winners of $50,000 in Tuition – Carlo B. from Menifee, California , studying Mechanical Engineering at UCLA and Batool S. from McKinney, Texas , studying Biology at Baylor University

"On behalf of everyone at Dr Pepper, I would like to extend our congratulations to all of the students who participated and shared their inspiring stories with us during the biggest year of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway yet," said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. "Dr Pepper goes hand-in-hand with college football and its fans. We are proud to offer the gift of tuition in support of students who are passionate about their dreams and are driven to pursue their goals, despite the challenging year we've had for sports and academics."

In addition to the Throw Competition, Dr Pepper awarded $850,000 in tuition through a series of virtual giveaways involving 'small' games with big prizes and bogus trivia competitions. To help Dr Pepper surprise and delight fans with these tuition awards, the brand teamed up with Dude Perfect, former NFL player and lead actor as the Sherriff of Fansville Brian Bosworth, country music artist Kane Brown, the Dallas Cowboys and Justin Guarini as Lil' Sweet to gift deserving students.

One of those winners was Kale C. from Lakemont, Georgia, who is an aspiring pediatric oncologist and Be the Match bone marrow recipient. He received $50,000 in tuition during a heartfelt virtual call from Brian Bosworth and a surprise introduction to his bone marrow donor. Kale and his parents were able to virtually meet and thank his generous donor, and Dr Pepper surprised her with $50,000 in tuition for her children as well.

Additional virtual winners of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Program include Mario P. from El Paso, Texas, studying Vocal Performance and pursuing his master's in musical performance; Starr T. from Waco, Texas, studying Physical Therapy at Baylor University; Mugdha G. from Brattleboro, Vermont, studying International Relations at Boston University; Christopher K. from San Juan, Texas, studying Studio Art at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi; Krystie S. from Jacksonville, Florida, studying Biological Systems Engineering at Florida A&M University; Thomas B. from Kansas City, Missouri, studying Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology; and Sydney F. from Rush City, Minnesota, studying Dental Hygiene at University of Minnesota - Twin Cities.

Second place winners include Kirsten S. from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, studying Aviation at Louisiana Tech; Hannah J. from Sunrise, Florida, studying ASL/English Interpreting at University of North Florida; Kayla S. from Phoenix, Arizona, studying Education at Arizona State University; and Mseke A. from Nyarugusu, Tanzania, studying Aviation Maintenance at Lewis University.

