Dr Pepper Awards $725,000 To Students During College Football Conference Championship Weekend

This year's $100,000 tuition grand prize winners include:

Dr Pepper ACC Championship – Jack U. from Anchorage, AK studying Music at Liberty University

– Jack U. from studying Music at Big 12 Championship – Jazlyn R. from Denver, CO studying Business at Texas Christian University

– Jazlyn R. from studying Business at SEC Championship – Andrea G. from Baton Rouge, LA studying Medicine at Baylor University

– Andrea G. from studying Medicine at Big Ten Championship – Tyler G. from Beckley, WV studying Law at West Virginia University

– Tyler G. from studying Law at Pac-12 Championship – Destiny A. from Spring, TX studying Medicine at Texas Woman's University

"What an amazing weekend! On behalf of everyone at Dr Pepper, I would like to extend our gratitude and congratulations to everyone that participated in this year's Tuition Giveaway program," said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. "Dr Pepper has a long-standing commitment to college football and its fans, and this program demonstrates that dedication by enabling students to pursue their academic goals. We are incredibly proud of this year's winners and we can't wait to see how they will impact the world around them."

Follow or interact with Dr Pepper on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @drpepper.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free and Cherry varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

SOURCE Dr Pepper