Dr Pepper Doubles Tuition Giveaway Program to $2 Million

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper, one of the largest brands in the Keurig Dr Pepper portfolio, today announced the doubling of its annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program to $2 million, its largest giveaway in the program's 12-year history. Additionally, as part its college football advertising campaign, the brand is introducing season three of Fansville – the Dr Pepper episodic drama featuring parody storytelling from a college football fanatic town.

"Dr Pepper recognizes the unique circumstances many current and prospective college students are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we have doubled the amount of tuition we are giving away to $2 million," said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. "The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program's top priority is to provide funding to students who have big dreams and need help to realize them. We're thrilled to make this season bigger than ever for our fans and finalists with new changes to our playbook to help students make their academic goals a reality."

Dr Pepper will grant $2 million in tuition awards to deserving students in traditional and fun new ways throughout the unique 2020-2021 college football season. Beginning today, Dr Pepper is accepting video submissions at DrPepperTuition.com through Sunday, October 18. Students are encouraged to create video entries that show how this tuition will impact their lives and help them to achieve their personal and professional goals, with six finalists competing for tuition dollars in a grand prize throw competition. To ensure the health and safety of all contestants, the throw competition will be recorded at the Dude Perfect headquarters in Frisco, Texas, following all guidance provided from health authorities and government agencies.

Numerous others who enter will be surprised with significant tuition gifts through a series of virtual giveaways with social media giant Dude Perfect, along with the Dr Pepper brand social media channels. In addition, Dr Pepper will donate $1 to Scholarship America for every Dr Pepper purchase where a consumer texts the word 'TUITION' to (21688) beginning October 15.

Keurig Dr Pepper and its portfolio of brands are committed to supporting families and communities in need through a wide range of efforts, including philanthropic investments. To date, the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program has awarded over $10 million to deserving college students in partnership with Scholarship America.

Media Contacts:

Katie Gilroy

781-418-3345

[email protected]

Tiana James

806-620-0900

[email protected]

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cream Soda and Cherry varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

SOURCE Dr Pepper

Related Links

https://www.keurigdrpepper.com

