Dr Pepper Employee Allegedly Targets Teamster Members

"In addition to previous threats of sexual assault and violence, Dr Pepper employees are now disgracefully engaging in further harassment in an effort to stop our members from exercising their constitutionally protected rights," said John Coli, Jr., Secretary-Treasurer of Local 727. "Today's incident follows a pattern of harassment that must end now.

"These hardworking, honest drivers should never have to fear for their safety or their lives," added Coli. "The union will not stand for this behavior. Dr Pepper must take action now to quash the systemic disregard for employees among Dr Pepper leadership."

The union intends to file additional unfair labor practice charges with Region 13 of the National Labor Relations Board in regards to this incident and others involving violence against members.

On May 22, more than 150 Teamster drivers employed by the American Bottling Company, a subsidiary of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE: DPS) that is set to merge with Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. next month, initiated a ULP strike in protest of the numerous unfair labor practices used by the Company.

Teamsters Local 727 will be increasing its presence in local media with notices running in Thursday's RedEye, Sunday's Chicago Tribune, and across social media channels in order to keep the public informed of Dr Pepper's unethical actions throughout the ULP strike.

Teamsters Local 727 represents nearly 10,000 hardworking men and women throughout the Chicago area.

PRESS AVAILABILITY at Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, 401 N. Railroad Ave. in Northlake.

