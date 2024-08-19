Dr Pepper® Kicks-Off College Football Season with the Return of ‘Fansville’ and a Fashion Collaboration with Nigel Xavier

'Fansville' Season 7 Includes Seven All-New Episodes, and an Appearance by Texas Longhorns

Quarterback Quinn Ewers

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr Pepper® announced season seven of Fansville, the popular satirical episodic drama set in a fictional college town. Releasing the first two all-new episodes today, "Into the Great Unknown" and "Hype Train," this season delves into the latest conversations and trends in college football, highlighting the uncertainties for what is to come following significant changes to the sport. Additionally, the brand will be bringing the passion and expressions of fans to life by teaming up with emerging fashion designer Nigel Xavier to create one-of-a-kind Dr Pepper-inspired football outfits throughout the season.

Dr Pepper® Kicks-Off College Football Season with the Return of 'Fansville' featuring an appearance by Texas Longhorns Quarterback Quinn Ewers

Season seven of Fansville draws from major shifts in college football, including the 12-team playoff expansion, the new two-minute warning rule, and the conference realignments. The first episode, "Into the Great Unknown," captures the excitement and changes of the season and teases the brand's NIL partnership with Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, while the second episode, "Hype Train," examines the media buzz around overhyped teams, reflecting on last season's excitement over the "Colorado Hype Train." These episodes encapsulate the hope and anticipation at the start of the season.

Airing nationally beginning August 26th, the third installment of season seven of Fansville titled "Call for Backup" will feature Quinn Ewers as he brings his unique charisma and on-field prowess to Fansville marking the first time Dr Pepper has teamed up with a Texas-based athlete, a notable nod to their shared Texas heritage. This episode cleverly mirrors the excitement surrounding Quinn's own journey, as he leads the Longhorns with one of the most-watched rising talents right behind him.

"Dr Pepper is ingrained in college football, woven into the culture and fandom surrounding the sport," said Andrew Springate, Chief Marketing Officer for Keurig Dr Pepper. "It's been a tremendous year for our brand as we continue to break barriers and hit new milestones of growth within our category. As we mark Dr Pepper's 10th anniversary of becoming the Official Sponsor of the College Football Playoffs, we welcome the new changes energizing the game, as it provides us with even greater opportunities to engage with both new and long-term fans, celebrating new beginnings while embracing the traditions of fandom together."

Fansville season seven also unveils the first piece from Dr Pepper's college football collection with Nigel Xavier, known for his innovative patchwork and textile manipulation and as last season's winner of Netflix's Next in Fashion. Featured in the "Hype Train" episode on the fan-favorite character Logan, the exclusive Dr Pepper x Nigel Xavier jacket is the first of many iconic pieces set to be revealed throughout the 2024/2025 season.

"As a former high school football athlete, this partnership is special to me as it combines two of my true passions – Dr Pepper and football – making this collaboration a natural fit," said fashion designer, Nigel Xavier. "I am excited to channel my passions and talent to create custom pieces that resonate with athletes and fans. The intersection of fashion and sports has always been a great source of inspiration for me, and I can't wait for everyone to see what we'll create throughout this season."

The Dr Pepper x Nigel Xavier Fansville jacket will exclusively drop on Dr Pepper Perks , the brand's rewards program designed to provide consumers with a host of rewards, on November 1, 2024 for fans to enter for a chance to win.*

The 2024 Dr Pepper Fansville campaign spots will air throughout the college football season on ESPN, CBS, and FOX. Fansville will also appear across digital, radio, OOH advertising, as well as on Dr Pepper social media platforms throughout the season.

To view the official Fansville trailer, please visit Youtube.com/DrPepper.





*NO PUR. NEC. Legal U.S. res., and D.C.; 18+. 11/1/24 - 12/1/24. See Full Terms at www.drpepper.com/terms.VOID WHERE PROH.

About Dr Pepper®

Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the twenty-three flavors of Dr Pepper® have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cream Soda, and Strawberries & Cream varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper® at Facebook.com/DrPepper , Instagram.com/DrPepper or TikTok.com/DrPepper .

About Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice, and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration, and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

