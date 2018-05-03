Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Keep America Beautiful Award more than 900 Recycling Bins through 34 Grants to Improve Recycling in Public Parks

In 2018, the Dr Pepper Snapple Group/Keep America Beautiful Park Recycling Bin Grant Program is funding 34 grants with a total distribution of 936 new recycling bins in public parks across the country, making recycling more accessible for Americans enjoying the outdoors.

"Our broad portfolio provides consumers the beverage choices and options they want for any occasion -- at home, at work or at play," said Vicki Draughn, vice president of corporate affairs for Dr Pepper Snapple Group. "Our bottles and cans are 100 percent recyclable, so after you've enjoyed that last sip, we want to be sure you have the opportunity to recycle the container. We're proud our partnership with Keep America Beautiful is making on-the-go recycling more accessible each year."

Now in its sixth year, the recycling program from Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Keep America Beautiful has provided more than 5,200 recycling bins to local governments and community organizations across 44 states.

"Our longstanding partnership with Dr Pepper Snapple Group is helping to make an on-the-ground difference in the accessibility of recycling bins in public spaces," said Helen Lowman, president and CEO, Keep America Beautiful. "In our effort to transform public spaces into beautiful places, it's important to continue making it easier and more convenient for visitors of public parks to recycle on the go, keeping our parks pristine and beautiful."

For a complete list of grant recipients, go to the Park Recycling Bin Grant Program website here.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation's iconic community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Celebrating its 65th Anniversary in 2018, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America's Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision.

Behavior change – steeped in education, research and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS) is a leading producer of flavored beverages in North America and the Caribbean. Our success is fueled by more than 50 brands that are synonymous with refreshment, fun and flavor. We have seven of the top 10 non-cola soft drinks, and nine of our 10 leading brands are No. 1 or No. 2 in their flavor categories. In addition to our flagship Dr Pepper and Snapple brands, our portfolio includes 7UP, A&W, Bai, Canada Dry, Clamato, Crush, Hawaiian Punch, IBC, Mott's, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Peñafiel, Rose's, Schweppes, Squirt and Sunkist soda. To learn more about our iconic brands and Plano, Texas-based company, please visit http://www.DrPepperSnapple.com. For our latest news and updates, follow us at Facebook.com/DrPepperSnapple or Twitter.com/DrPepperSnapple. For more information on DPS's philanthropic efforts and sustainability goals, visit http://www.dpsgsustainability.com.

