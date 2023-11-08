DR PEPPER® TURNS UP THE HEAT FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS WITH 2023 LIMITED EDITION FLAVOR, DR PEPPER® HOT TAKE

Dr Pepper; Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP)

08 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Iconic Beverage Brand Releases New Flavor Exclusively through Pepper Perks

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper® today revealed the 2023 limited-edition flavor of the beloved soft drink with the launch of Dr Pepper® Hot Take, available exclusively to Pepper Perks members beginning November 8th. Dr Pepper® Hot Take is a fiery turn on the original 23 flavors, harnessing the bold flavors of spicy peppers and honoring the sport and all of the hot takes that come with college football fandom.

"Dr Pepper is taking bold flavor steps with the launch of Dr Pepper® Hot Take and it is a testament to our commitment to bringing fans sensational new products," shared John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper® Brand Marketing. "Every year, we celebrate college football fandom and the new flavor is a 'hot take' on the well-loved tradition of sport and spice."

Exclusively available on Pepper Perks starting on November 8th, consumers can get their hands on Dr Pepper® Hot Take in two ways: logging in or enrolling in the Pepper Perks program¹ from home and playing scratch-and-win for a chance of winning one of many prizes, including the new Dr Pepper® Hot Take. Or, fans can redeem 3,000 points to secure the flavor. The limited-time offering is only available while supplies last.

Dr Pepper® Pepper Perks is a rewards program designed to provide deserving customers with a host of benefits like rewards and special offers. Visit www.DrPepper.com to learn more and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram.

¹NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. INTERNET, EMAIL REQUIRED. Must be U.S. legal resident, 18 or older and a Pepper Perks member. Entry and Pepper Perks membership are free. For full rules or to enter, go to drpepper.com. Promotion ends on 12/8/23. Odds of winning a prize depend on the total number of eligible entries received and whether or not your entry corresponds to one of the randomly-generated winning times/dates. Subject to full rules. Void where prohibited.

About Dr Pepper®

Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper® have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, Cream Soda, and Strawberries & Cream varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper® at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

