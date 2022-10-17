Fans can score a can of the new beverage offered exclusively through a sweepstakes via the Pepper Perks program

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper revealed today the latest limited-edition indulgence: Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. As part of the brand's strong connection to college football, the new Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is a non-alcoholic beverage inspired by the tailgate and crafted for fans with flavor that evokes sweet, savory, and woody notes with subtle hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel depending on the sipper that are sure to delight the palate.

Dr Pepper Unveils Limited-Edition Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve In Time For Your Next Tailgate Tweet this Dr Pepper Fansville Reserve Dr Pepper Fansville Reserve

Launched in time for consumers to enjoy while cheering on their favorite team this football season, Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is the perfect ready-to-tailgate treat that fans deserve. The only way consumers can get their hands on a can to try at home is by logging in or enrolling in the Pepper Perks program1 and then partaking in an exciting game of scratch-to-win on the Dr Pepper website where deserving fans have a chance to win various exciting prizes, including one can of the new Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve. The limited time offering is only available while supplies last.

Visit www.drpepper.com to learn more and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. INTERNET, EMAIL REQUIRED. Must be U.S. legal resident, 18 or older and a Pepper Perks member. For full rules or to enter, go to drpepper.com. Promotion ends on 11/17/22. Odds of winning a prize depend on the total number of eligible entries received and whether or not your entry corresponds to one of the randomly-generated winning times/dates. Subject to full rules. Void where prohibited.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $12 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

SOURCE Dr Pepper