Dr. Peter Faith Joins Webster Dental Care's Professional Staff

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Dental Care ("WDC"), an industry-leading dental service organization with eleven (11) locations, welcomes Dr. Peter Faith to its expert team. Dr. Faith received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Dentistry. He holds a post-doctoral degree as a Specialist in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Webster CEO Michael Errin Rios noted that, "A professional with Dr. Faith's credentials and experience strengthens WDC North Suburban and further enriches the communities that we serve. We are confident that Dr. Faith will provide outstanding orthodontic care to his patients."

Dr. Peter Faith is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the Illinois Society of Orthodontists, and the Midwest Society of Orthodontists.

"I am fortunate to practice the art of orthodontics as my career and as a fulfilling interaction with wonderful people in all walks of life. One of the reasons that I became an orthodontist was to help a child become a confident and happy adult. It gives me joy and satisfaction to see my patients happy with their new smiles," said Dr. Faith.

ABOUT WEBSTER DENTAL CARE, LTD

Webster Dental Care (WDC), founded in 1976, delivers exceptional dental services at its eleven Chicago area locations. WDC pioneered clinics that offer both general dentistry and specialists for your convenience and comfort. Our 88 dentists, specialists, and hygienists provide quality and affordable service that exceeds your needs. Our vision is to improve health and wellness by bringing our model of convenient, patient-focused dental service to a location near you.

