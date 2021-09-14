Dr. Peter K. Navarro's Book in Trump Time set to Release On November 2

In Trump Time is a must-read, riveting account of the worst year of our lives from the top Trump advisor who sounded the alarm about Chinese Communist Party, the coronavirus, Dr. Fauci's harmful recommendations, and the election tumult. The book tells the story of a President who worked night and day for the American people, who built the strongest economy in modern history, and with the private sector delivered PPE, therapeutics, and vaccines literally at warp speed.

"My promise to the reader is to hold nothing back and speak only the truth as I have seen it," said Peter Navarro. "History and the American people deserve no less."

About Dr. Peter K. Navarro

Peter Navarro holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University and was a professor emeritus of economics and public policy at the University of California-Irvine for more than 20 years. He served as Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House during the Trump Administration. He is the author of numerous books, including his China Trilogy: The Coming China Wars (2006), Death By China (2011), and Crouching Tiger (2015).

About All Season Press

All Seasons Press was launched earlier this year by Louise Burke and Kate Hartson, publishing veterans with long careers in the book business, to take head-on the cancel culture that is destroying the publishing industry and the country. All Seasons Press is publishing the best writers, politicians, and pundits in the conservative movement. The company is open to welcoming those authors who are being attacked, bullied, banned from social media, and, in some cases, outright rejected by politically correct publishers. In Trump Time: A Journal of America's Plague Year by Dr. Peter Navarro is the first book by All Seasons Press.

