Dr. Peter Mertens joins the proteanTecs Board of Directors

HAIFA, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading provider of health and performance monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, announced today that Dr. Peter Mertens has joined their Board of Directors.

Dr. Mertens is an Automotive industry veteran, previously holding senior management and Board positions at leading OEMs, including Audi, Volvo, Jaguar and General Motors and most recently, a member of the top management at VW. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at Faurecia, Recogni, V-HOLA and Valens.

"Dr. Mertens is a highly respected Automotive expert with an exceptional breadth of technical and strategic experience", commented Shai Cohen, co-founder and CEO of proteanTecs. "We are honored to have him on board, and draw from his extensive expertise, as we continue to push forward the Mobility data revolution."

proteanTecs provides deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), to uncover insights at test and in mission. Chip manufacturers and Tier 1's gain reduced DPPM (defect parts per million), accelerated time-to-market and optimized system performance. Once deployed in the field, OEMs are alerted on faults before failures for predictive maintenance and safety, increase service availability, and optimize fleet management.

"proteanTecs' vision is to comprehensively transform how Electronics companies, Tier 1s and OEMs embrace next-generation Automotive electronics", said Dr. Mertens. "Thinking about the future, the safety and performance envelopes being pushed to the limit, we must equip the industry with new sources of data, much greater visibility and full lifecycle correlation. I believe proteanTecs has the technology and vision to achieve just that, and I look forward to joining the team."

proteanTecs serves multiple electronics industries, including Datacenter, Cloud Computing, Automotive, Artificial Intelligence and Communications. Their solutions are silicon proven at high volumes in single-digit process technologies.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

