Dr. Philip Cross of Kenyon Consulting Affiliates with Monument Economics Group

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Economics Group, a leading provider of economic consulting services and expert testimony, is pleased to announce that Dr. Philip Cross has partnered with the firm as an Affiliate.

Dr. Cross is a Principal and founder of Kenyon Consulting LLC, a D.C.-based statistical and economic consulting firm serving clients both in the U.S. and internationally. As an economist with two decades of experience in consulting, academia, and government, Dr. Cross has worked in antitrust litigation, class certification matters, gender discrimination matters, healthcare reimbursement matters, statistical sampling, survey design, lost wages cases, and product liability matters. His expertise has assisted clients in various industries including automotive parts suppliers, regional hospital networks, skilled nursing home facilities networks, financial services firms, law firms, energy suppliers, automakers, insurance companies, medical device manufacturers, airlines, professional services firms, defense and military contractors, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.K. Department of Business, Innovation and Skills.

With a specific expertise in statistics and econometrics, Dr. Cross has analyzed complex datasets containing up to 50 billion observations. By combining and harmonizing data from disparate sources, he has delivered clear and concise statistical and economic advice, assisting a wide range of clients.

Dr. Cross has taught in the economics department at Georgetown University and at The Johns Hopkins University and, additionally, has published work in top peer-reviewed economics journals.

Monument Economics Group is a business and economic consulting firm that provides expert testimony, litigation support, economic analysis, and strategic advisory services to law firms and corporate and government entities in the United States and internationally. Led by Dr. Russell Lamb, Monument Economics Group assists clients in all phases of litigation and in a variety of contexts, including antitrust and competition, international arbitration, valuation, class action, healthcare, survey design and statistical sampling, and damages analysis.

"Phil's technical capabilities and experience in litigation and non-litigation settings strongly complements the range of expertise we offer our clients," said Monument Economics Group Executive Vice President and co-founder Christopher Jackman.

"I am very pleased to start the new year by partnering with the talented professionals at Monument Economics Group," said Dr. Cross. "This affiliation is a nice fit with MEG, as data-rich analyses become increasingly important in economic consulting, particularly in litigation contexts."

