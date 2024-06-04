DR. PHIL'S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH DONALD TRUMP TO AIR ON MERIT STREET MEDIA™ THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Special Two-Hour Programming of "Dr. Phil Primetime"

Includes Live Town Hall from Dallas Studio

DALLAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Dr. Phil Primetime" will air a special two-hour event this Thursday, June 6th, as Dr. Phil McGraw interviews former President Donald Trump.

First Hour: One-on-One with Donald Trump

The evening kicks off at 8:00 PM ET with a candid interview at Mar-a-Lago featuring Donald Trump, who was recently convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Second Hour: America Reacts – Live Town Hall

Following the interview, Dr. Phil will host a live town hall event at 9:00 PM ET with his Dallas studio audience. Dr. Phil will dissect the interview and the trial itself and explore the broader implications for the future of American business practices.

Emmy-winning host Dr. Phil McGraw, known for his expertise in trial science and jury selection, has been providing insightful commentary on the Donald Trump case throughout recent episodes of "Dr. Phil Primetime."

This two-hour special promises an in-depth exploration of a case that has captivated the nation.

Regarding the future of this country's leadership, McGraw has stated, "The last thing we need is retribution and revenge. What we need at this point is that this craziness has to stop."

Tune in to Dr. Phil Primetime on Merit Street Media™ this Thursday, June 6th at 8:00 PM ET for a night of exclusive interviews and insightful discussion.

Merit Street Media™ is a premier multi-platform destination media brand spearheaded by Dr. Phil McGraw, the esteemed best-selling author and award-winning television host.

Launched in April 2024, Merit Street creates and distributes compelling content across diverse platforms, reaching audiences nationwide. The backbone of Merit Street's media presence is its television network, established in partnership with Trinity Broadcasting Network. This fully distributed, cable, satellite, and free over-the-air broadcast media brand extends its reach to over 80 million homes.

The network boasts a rich tapestry of original and acquired programming, anchored by the nightly talk show, "Dr. Phil Primetime." Situated in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, the expansive Merit Street studios span 5 acres and serve as the dynamic hub for the brand. Here, multiple daily live news broadcasts will unfold, embodying Merit Street Media's commitment to delivering engaging and informative content.

Using zip codes, viewers can access the prominently featured channel-finder link entering zip codes at www.meritstreetmedia.com. The broad multiplatform scaled distribution partnerships – with a mix of broadcast, basic cable, national satellites, and FAST channels (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) – also includes the free streaming app, Merit+, available to download via iPhone & Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

