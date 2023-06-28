Dr. P.J. Laurito Announces Creation of the Laurito Charitable Foundation

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. P.J. Laurito, a highly respected Chiropractor and philanthropist based in Las Vegas, Nevada, today announced the creation of the Laurito Charitable Foundation. The Laurito Foundation is committed to making a difference by assisting local organizations in Clark County and aiding international relief efforts.

Dr. Laurito, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, Nevada for over 44 years, is renowned for his successful Complete Care Injury Center. This full-service chiropractic practice specializes in treating patients who have been injured in automobile accidents and other severe personal injuries. With a history spanning over 30 years, Complete Care Injury Center is among the most highly-rated chiropractic practices in Las Vegas.

In a shift from traditional philanthropic efforts, the Laurito Charitable Foundation will be concentrating on helping local organizations in Clark County that are dedicated to providing clothing for those in need. This initiative is part of Dr. Laurito's broader goal to assist those in his community who are most in need.

The Laurito Charitable Foundation also plans to extend its aid internationally, working in conjunction with Italy-based Catholic Church priest, Don Giuseppe, to save lives in Ukraine. This collaboration exemplifies the foundation's dedication to helping those affected by crises, irrespective of geographic boundaries.

"Las Vegas has been my home for 44 years and has provided wonderful opportunities for me and my family," said Dr. Laurito. He continued, "The establishment of the Laurito Foundation will allow me to dramatically increase the philanthropic support that I can provide to critical causes and organizations addressing urgent needs in our community and beyond."

With the creation of the Laurito Charitable Foundation, Dr. Laurito continues his commitment to making a difference in the lives of people both close to home and around the world.

About Dr. P.J. Laurito

Dr. P.J. Laurito, D.C., is a chiropractor based in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 30 years of experience, his practice, Complete Care Injury Center, has served thousands of patients, providing expert care and treatment. Beyond his professional career, Dr. Laurito is an active community member and philanthropist, committed to making a significant difference in both local and global communities.

