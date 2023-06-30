Dr. P.J. Laurito Announces Major Contribution to The Center LV in Honor of Pride Month

News provided by

Dr. P.J. Laurito

30 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. P.J. Laurito, a distinguished chiropractor and philanthropist based in Las Vegas, Nevada, today announced a significant donation to The Center LV, a community-oriented, nonprofit organization serving the LGBTQ+ population of Las Vegas. The contribution is particularly timely, as it coincides with the global celebrations marking Pride Month.

Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community in Las Vegas
Dr. Laurito, a prominent Las Vegas resident for over 44 years, is celebrated for his Complete Care Injury Center, a comprehensive chiropractic practice specializing in treating individuals injured in automobile accidents and other personal injuries. His commitment to community service extends beyond his professional realm and is best demonstrated by his recent establishment of the Laurito Charitable Foundation, aimed at supporting various causes and organizations.

The Center LV is the first LGBTQ+ organization to benefit from the Laurito Charitable Foundation. "Dr. Laurito's substantial gift will enable The Center LV to expand its essential services, providing support, education, and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community in Las Vegas. This donation is particularly meaningful during Pride Month, as it allows us to celebrate and support our community with even greater enthusiasm," said Andre Wade, Executive Director of The Center LV.

"I have witnessed the vibrant diversity and resilience of Las Vegas for over four decades," said Dr. Laurito. "It's my honor to contribute to The Center LV and support the vital work they do for the LGBTQ+ community. This Pride Month, the Laurito Charitable Foundation is proud to join hands with those working towards a more inclusive and accepting society."

For media inquiries, please contact:
John Doe
Public Relations Manager
Laurito Charitable Foundation
[email protected]

Mike Brown
702-810-8572
[email protected]

About the Laurito Charitable Foundation
The Laurito Charitable Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by respected Las Vegas chiropractor and philanthropist, Dr. P.J. Laurito. The Foundation focuses on aiding sick children needing to travel for specialized medical care, supporting the inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ population in the Las Vegas community, and backing anti-bullying organizations. The foundation aspires to enhance community welfare through proactive involvement and generous support.

