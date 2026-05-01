Dr. Pol Launches Non-Prescription Clinical Nutrition Dog Food Line Available Exclusively at Walmart

The veterinarian-formulated, non-prescription dog food provides targeted nutritional support for common canine concerns, offering an alternative to prescription pet food

WEIDMAN, Mich., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol is expanding his expert pet care portfolio with the launch of Dr. Pol® Clinical Nutrition, a new line of veterinarian-formulated dog food designed to support dogs with specific nutritional needs, no prescription required. The new product line, manufactured and distributed by Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC (CSD), is available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

Trusted veterinarian Dr. Pol is expanding his expert pet care portfolio with the launch of Dr. Pol® Clinical Nutrition. Post this Trusted veterinarian Dr. Jan Pol is expanding his expert pet care portfolio with the launch of Dr. Pol® Clinical Nutrition, a new line of veterinarian-formulated dog food designed to support dogs with specific nutritional needs, no prescription required. The new product line, manufactured and distributed by Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC (CSD), is available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

Expertly designed with targeted nutrition in mind, the Dr. Pol® Clinical Nutrition line features three specialized formulas designed to help support dogs with unique nutritional needs: weight management, food sensitivities and gastrointestinal care.

"Over my 50 years as a veterinarian, I've watched too many people get priced out of doing what they know is right for their animals and that doesn't sit well with me, "said Dr. Pol. "I look at nutrition the same way I look at medicine, practical and no nonsense. Veterinary diets come down to carefully selected ingredients and how they're put together. It's not magic. I took that same approach and built Dr. Pol Clinical Nutrition, complete and balanced formulas made with ingredients inspired by over 50 years of experience. Now you can walk into Walmart and find a straightforward, affordable option, no hoops, no hassle. Because taking care of your animals should be simple and affordable."

Pet owners looking for targeted nutrition have historically needed veterinary prescriptions to access specialized formulas. Dr. Pol® Clinical Nutrition was developed to provide many of the same targeted benefits, while offering greater accessibility and affordability. Centered on science-based nutrition and Dr. Pol's clinical experience, each recipe is a complete and balanced diet that meets the nutritional requirements established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance, while incorporating thoughtfully selected ingredients, multi-fiber blends, and a proprietary six-strain probiotic pack to support digestion, health and vitality.

Dr. Pol ® Clinical Nutrition Weight Management Formula: Available in a Salmon recipe, this advanced formula helps dogs maintain or achieve a healthy weight while staying satisfied after mealtime. Key benefits include: Reduced calorie content compared to many standard commercial dry dog foods Balanced high-fiber formula to help dogs feel full High-quality protein sources that help support lean muscle maintenance Multi-fiber blend supporting digestive health and regularity

Available in a Salmon recipe, this advanced formula helps dogs maintain or achieve a healthy weight while staying satisfied after mealtime. Key benefits include: Dr. Pol ® Clinical Nutrition Food Sensitives Formula: Available in Chicken, Advanced Salmon & Plant-Based recipes, these formulas support dogs with dietary sensitivities by featuring simplified ingredient lists and highly digestible protein sources. Key features include: Novel or alternative protein sources selected for digestibility and tolerability Carefully selected carbohydrate sources designed to provide gentle, sustained energy Multi-fiber blend supporting digestive health and regularity

Available in Chicken, Advanced Salmon & Plant-Based recipes, these formulas support dogs with dietary sensitivities by featuring simplified ingredient lists and highly digestible protein sources. Key features include: Dr. Pol ® Clinical Nutrition Gastrointestinal Care Formula: Available in Chicken and Advanced Beef recipes, these formulas support digestive health and a balanced gut microbiome. Key benefits include: Carefully balanced soluble and insoluble fiber blends designed to support stool quality and regularity Highly digestible grains such as rice, barley, and oats to provide gentle, sustained energy High-quality animal and plant-based proteins to support balanced nutrition

Available in Chicken and Advanced Beef recipes, these formulas support digestive health and a balanced gut microbiome. Key benefits include:

With more than 50 years of treating animals, Dr. Pol has built a reputation for practical, compassionate care focused on keeping animals healthy and thriving. The new Clinical Nutrition line extends that philosophy into daily feeding routines, helping pet owners support their dogs' health through nutrition. Dr. Pol® Clinical Nutrition dog food will be available exclusively at Walmart beginning in March. The assortment features multiple flavor options in 7 lbs. and 24 lbs. bags.

The Clinical Nutrition collection is part of the broader Dr. Pol family of pet food products, which also includes Incredi-Pol® Favorites and Incredi-Pol® Limited, featuring simplified, limited-ingredient recipes for everyday nutrition.

ABOUT DR. POL

With more than 50 years in veterinary medicine, Dr. Jan Pol is widely respected for his practical, no-nonsense approach and his lifelong commitment to affordable, accessible animal care.

Dr. Pol is internationally known as the star of the hit television series The Incredible Dr. Pol. With nearly 250 episodes produced, the show airs in 180 countries and streams worldwide on Disney+ and other platforms. Filmed in rural Michigan, the series follows Dr. Pol through his demanding 14-hour workdays as he treats pets and livestock with equal parts expertise and compassion.

Dr. Pol's passion for animals began in 1954 when, at age 12, he helped deliver a litter of piglets on his family's dairy farm in the Netherlands. After earning his veterinary degree, he immigrated to the United States in 1971. In 1981, he and his wife, Diane, founded Pol Veterinary Services in Weidman, Michigan - starting out of their garage.

What began as a modest rural practice has grown to serve more than 25,000 clients. Throughout his career, Dr. Pol has remained dedicated to the animals and communities he serves, building a legacy grounded in hard work, compassion, and common-sense veterinary care.

Facebook: @TheDrPolOfficial & @DrPolPets

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Official website: www.thedrpol.com

About Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC (CSD):

Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC (CSD), is a full service agricultural and animal nutrition business that offers feed ingredients, feed grade pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition products, amino acids, nutritional pre-mixes and specialty products for the livestock industry plus extruded animal products including horse feeds, pet foods, show feeds, and pet treats. The company is headquartered in North Sioux City, SD with plant and warehouse operations in North Sioux City, SD, Sioux City, IA and Marion, IA. For more information about Consumers Supply Distributing, LLC, please visit https://consumerssupply.com/.

SOURCE Consumers Supply Distributing