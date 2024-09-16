Dr. Praeger's Appoints Anita Gogia as Chief Financial Officer

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Praeger's, a pioneer in the better-for-you frozen food market specializing in delicious and nutritious veggie-forward foods made from simple ingredients, announced today that Anita Gogia has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Praeger's is a portfolio company of Vestar Capital Partners.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Anita to the team," said Andy Reichgut, CEO of Dr. Praeger's. "Her deep financial expertise along with her proven ability to drive results and build high-performing teams will be strong assets to us. We are confident that Anita will play a significant role in our business going forward as we drive category growth with exciting, disruptive innovation."

An accomplished financial executive, Ms. Gogia brings a wealth of experience from both public and private equity-backed companies in the consumer-packaged goods and distribution industries. She has demonstrated leadership in areas such as corporate and brand financial planning and analysis, sales finance, supply chain finance, mergers and acquisitions, and innovation finance.

Prior to joining Dr. Praeger's, Ms. Gogia served as Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Imperial Dade, where she spent over five years. Before that, she held various finance leadership roles during her almost 30-year tenure at blue-chip CPG companies such as Kraft Foods, PepsiCo and Pinnacle Foods (acquired by Conagra Brands). Ms. Gogia holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business.

"I am excited to join Dr. Praeger's at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Ms. Gogia. "The company's strong vision, innovative approach, and commitment to growth are incredibly inspiring. I look forward to applying my experience and collaborating with the talented team to drive continued success and long-term value creation for the brand."

About Dr. Praeger's

Dr. Praeger's was founded in 1994 by Drs. Praeger and Somberg, cardiothoracic surgeons, to create nutritious, convenient, and delicious frozen food that encourages healthier eating. They focused on using simple, real ingredients. Today, the brand remains committed to this vision, offering OU Kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, and Vegan products. For more information visit www.drpraegers.com.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $12 billion in 94 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $61 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

