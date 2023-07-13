Dr. Preetinder Bhullar, Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and Decorated Air Force Major, Joins Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists

TROY, Mich., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Preetinder Bhullar, MD, is a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon. His expertise is in hip and knee replacements, specifically direct anterior hip replacement. He has joined Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists to provide patients with chronic joint pain the ability to regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

"Dr. Bhullar is an exceptional surgeon and his background serving with the U.S. Air Force is not only testimony to his commitment to service but also to his commitment to quality surgical care. We are excited to have him join our team," states Dan Cresco, Chief Executive Officer at Synergy Health Partners and Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists.

"My goal is to restore my patients to a higher level of function in a safe and expeditious manner. In doing so, I believe the physician/patient relationship is key, and therefore I spend quality time with each patient and learn about their health goals. I care for each patient as if they were my own family," states Dr. Bhullar.

Dr. Bhullar completed his undergraduate and medical school education at Wayne State University and was commissioned into the United States Air Force prior to medical school. He completed an orthopedic surgery residency at the Department of Defense's premier institution and only Level 1 Trauma Center, the San Antonio Military Medical Center. Subsequently, Dr. Bhullar served as an attending orthopedic surgeon in the military with the rank of Major. After his military career, he completed a hip and knee arthroplasty fellowship at the University of California San Francisco, consistently ranked as a top-rated hospital by U.S News & World.

Dr. Bhullar was deployed to Afghanistan and Japan. While in Afghanistan, he was on a mobile surgical team and operated in austere conditions to support special operations missions. Dr. Bhullar received the honor of an Air Force Commendation Medal for the life-saving surgeries he successfully performed. In addition, he has received several other medals for his service and leadership throughout his career. This experience has furthered his ability to precisely and consistently navigate complex medical cases.

Dr. Bhullar is a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), and Society of Military of Orthopedic Surgeons (SOMOS).

Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists is the premier synergistic healthcare partner of patients, physicians, and the communities we serve in Southeast Michigan. We provide comprehensive diagnostics and innovative solutions to help patients with musculoskeletal conditions. Committed to our patients in all aspects, we are the only area orthopedic practice recognized for offering non-opioid surgical options. We are proud to be affiliated with the best hospitals in Michigan and named as leaders in the field of orthopedics, spine care, and pain management. For more information, visit www.mendelsonortho.com and www.youtube.com/mendelsonortho .

