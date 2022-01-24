DR. R. KENNETH ROMER NAMED DEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL OF BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION

Dr. Romer has held a leadership position within The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism since 2019, serving as Executive Director overseeing airlift, cruise, yachting, visitor safety, sites and facilities, quality assurance, as well as brand management, research and statistics, guest services and special projects. He is a member of the Bahamas Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee as well as the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, among others.

"Dr. Romer brings deep expertise across critical sectors that will be invaluable as he steps into this important role," said Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "He is no stranger to the Ministry team, and will no doubt continue to make significant contributions as we bring our country back to pre-pandemic prosperity and growth."

Over the past 25 years, Dr. Romer has served in senior level executive roles in both the private and public sectors throughout The Bahamas, the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean, spanning key sectors across aviation, tourism and hospitality, as well as corporate and civic communities.

"This is a pivotal turning point for tourism, and I look forward to helping our great nation rebound and recover," said Dr. R. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "While the past two years have been a challenge, I'm confident in the path forward and am thrilled to bring my expertise to our country as Deputy Director General."

Dr. Romer holds a Doctorate Degree with specializations in Leadership and Organizational Management as well as academic and professional credentials from Harvard University, University of The Bahamas, University of The West Indies, Cornell University, James Madison University, among others. He holds specialized certifications in both Contract and Aviation Laws; FAA Private Pilot; Human Resources Management; Executive Leadership; Educational Leadership; Tourism, Hospitality and Travel Management; Creating Innovative Business Models, and Infrastructural PPPs, among others.

The recipient of numerous leadership awards, he continues to serve his country through many civic, community and statutory appointments. Dr. Romer is married to his wife Crystal, and they have two children, Kenedee and Harper.

