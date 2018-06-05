Dr. R. Lawrence Moss Named Next President, CEO Of Nemours Children's Health System

Dr. Moss is a renowned pediatric surgeon, biomedical researcher, educator, and health system executive. He is internationally recognized for leadership in healthcare quality and safety, including service as a founding director for developing quality standards for pediatric surgery nationally. He is also known for tremendous achievements in academic health centers, national hospital associations, and government organizations accountable to the public. He joins Nemours after serving seven years as Surgeon-in-Chief at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and the E. Thomas Boles Jr., Professor of Surgery at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

"Dr. Moss brings unique experiences as a physician leader in academic health centers, and he embodies the character of Nemours, a health system dedicated to continuous learning and improvement," said Brian Anderson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nemours Foundation. "In addition to his clinical roles, he brings invaluable perspective and expertise in the development and execution of value-based care focused on the overall health of children through collaboration with payers and government agencies. The Board is pleased that Dr. Moss will continue fulfilling our mission to meet the needs of children, families, and the communities we serve."

Dr. Moss begins his tenure as his predecessor, Dr. David Bailey, nears a retirement announced earlier this year. During more than 21 years of leadership and service, 12 as Nemours' President and CEO, Dr. Bailey led the building of the first greenfield freestanding children's hospital in the U.S. in decades and increased the number of local hospital affiliations to leverage the Nemours care model in adjacent communities. Nemours, under Dr. Bailey's stewardship, increased care locations from approximately 15 to more than 90 over six states and grew Nemours' revenues from $533 million to $1.4 billion.

"I am thrilled the Board of Directors has chosen such a promising physician leader as Dr. Moss," said Dr. Bailey. "Nemours is a unique institution, which places stellar physicians and Associates at the heart of its child-first approach to care. I look forward to working with Dr. Moss to ensure a smooth leadership transition. I am confident that he and the Nemours Executive Team will continue to successfully advance the organization's mission to do whatever it takes to prevent and treat even the most disabling childhood conditions."

Dr. Moss was an integral part of the Nationwide team that transformed its surgery program into an academic powerhouse influencing children's surgery worldwide and consistently ranked as one of the elite programs in the world. Under his leadership, the program developed the first FDA approved studies in Tissue Engineering for congenital heart disease, internationally renowned centers in colorectal and craniofacial care, and more than a dozen federally funded surgical research programs. While growing and supporting 12 departments, Dr. Moss also initiated, designed, and executed the first multi-center clinical trial in children's surgery, funded by the NIH, and published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Dr. Moss attended medical school at the University of California, San Diego, and completed General Surgery Residency at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. He then moved to Chicago and completed Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation/Critical Care and Pediatric Surgery fellowships at Northwestern University.

Prior to his time at Nationwide Children's Hospital Dr. Moss served as the inaugural Chief of Surgery at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital and Robert Pritzker Professor of Surgery at Yale University School of Medicine, and in leadership roles at Stanford University School of Medicine. He has also advised the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Quality Forum (NQF), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). Dr. Moss is a past Chairperson of the Surgical Section of the American Academy Pediatrics and is currently President of the Children's Hospital Association Surgeons-in-Chief Forum.

"The President and CEO role at Nemours represents a wonderful opportunity to lead an institution that embodies the values I hold as most important to the future of American healthcare," said Dr. Moss. "With a focus on creating health over treating disease, efficient care delivery and an alignment of the success of the medical center with the health of the population it serves, I believe that Nemours is in an optimal stage of development to offer the next leader the opportunity to catalyze a quantum step forward."

About Nemours Children's Health System

Nemours is an internationally recognized children's health system that owns and operates the two free-standing children's hospitals: the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., and Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Fla., along with outpatient facilities in six states, delivering pediatric primary, specialty, and urgent care. Nemours also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org, and offers on-demand, online video patient visits through Nemours CareConnect. Nemours ReadingBrightstart.org is a program dedicated to preventing reading failure in young children, grounded in Nemours' understanding that child health and learning are inextricably linked, and that reading level is a strong predictor of adult health.

Established as The Nemours Foundation through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, Nemours provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to families in the communities it serves.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-r-lawrence-moss-named-next-president-ceo-of-nemours-childrens-health-system-300660095.html

SOURCE Nemours Children's Health System

Related Links

https://www.nemours.org

