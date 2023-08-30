Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno Announce the Upcoming Release of their Eighth Book: "The Math That Gaming Made, 5th Edition"

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno, revered casino industry data scientists, are thrilled to announce the imminent release of their eighth book, "The Math That Gaming Made, 5th Edition." This groundbreaking edition is unique in that it will incorporate their previously celebrated work, "QCI Beginner's Guide to Database Marketing." The synergy of these two masterpieces promises readers an unparalleled dive into both the mathematical intricacies of gaming and the nuances of database marketing.

"The Math That Gaming Made, 5th Edition" offers a deep exploration into the symbiotic relationship between mathematics and the world of gaming. Building on the success of its previous editions, this book demonstrates how the evolution of gaming is profoundly influenced by mathematical principles. Moreover, it equips readers with the understanding of these concepts to herald future innovations.

"With the integration of our 'QCI Beginner's Guide to Database Marketing' into this edition, we are aiming to offer readers a holistic insight into the casino industry – bridging the mathematical intricacies with effective marketing strategies," expressed Dr. Ralph Thomas.

Andrew Cardno added, "This combined work epitomizes the marriage of gaming and math. Capturing the essence in its fifth edition, we aim to bridge the gap for both professionals and enthusiasts. From grasping game dynamics to predicting outcomes and sculpting triumphant strategies, 'The Math That Gaming Made' provides an exhaustive view of the industry's mathematical foundations coupled with its marketing prowess."

Buddy Frank, a long-time advocate of Dr. Thomas and Mr. Cardno's work, commented, "After their monumental guide on database marketing, 'The Math That Gaming Made' promises to be a pivotal read for anyone keen on understanding the analytical facets of gaming."

For those interested in securing a copy of "The Math That Gaming Made, 5th Edition", Dr. Thomas and Mr. Cardno will be showcasing their new book at the upcoming G2E gaming show in Las Vegas this October. This book reinforces their reputation as industry thought leaders, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to providing professionals with extensive knowledge and tools in the ever-evolving realm of casino gaming, data analytics, and marketing.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

ABOUT Mr. Andrew Cardno

Andrew is an established thought leader in visual analytics with over 25 years of experience in the field. He has led private Ph.D. and master's level research teams in visualization/development for over 20 years; this leadership won Andrew two Smithsonian Laureates and more than 50 innovation awards. In addition, he is an inventor with over 60 granted patents, has published over 100 industry and academic articles and is coauthor of seven books on applied analytics.

