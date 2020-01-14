Dr. Randall Zisler Joins Institute for Real Estate Operating Companies as Strategist and Research Director

NEW YORK and SAN RAMON, Calif. and SINGAPORE and LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geoffrey Dohrmann, President and CEO of Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI), and David "Mac" McWhorter, Executive Director of the Institute for Real Estate Operating Companies (iREOC), are pleased to announce that Dr. Randall Zisler has joined the senior leadership of iREOC as Chief Investment Strategist and Research Director. In this capacity, he will also co-lead iREOC's Strategic Capital Advisory and Research services in collaboration with Mr. Dohrmann and Mr. McWhorter.

"Randy is a highly respected professional in the institutional real estate investment community that Geoff and I have known for more than 30 years," said McWhorter. "We are excited to have Randy join iREOC to help advance the mission and goals of the Institute, and serve iREOC's esteemed membership of institutional investors, investment managers and real estate operating companies."

Randy holds an undergraduate degree, two of his three master's degrees and his Ph.D. from Princeton University, where he was a professor and taught economics and finance. In addition to Princeton, he has lectured at Harvard and Yale, among other universities.

He was Executive Director and Head of Real Estate Research at Goldman Sachs & Co., Managing Director at Nomura Securities International in CMBS, Partner at Pension Consulting Alliance, and Managing Director and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Jones Lang LaSalle. Randy has advised many developers and large family offices, and he was Chief Investment Officer to Merv Griffin, the entertainer and investor. At Pension Consulting Alliance, he was Real Estate Adviser to governments, pension funds and sovereign funds, including the U.S. Department of Labor, the Government of Singapore, IBM, AT&T and CalPERS. He has advised many investment banks, public and private REITs, private equity funds, and developers around the world.

Randy has consummated over $5 billion of equity and debt transactions and written more than 100 papers on real estate finance, strategy and capital markets. He is well known for his many public presentations on real estate investment strategy.

He remains Chairman of Zisler Capital Associates, which has also become a Strategic Partner of iREOC.

