Dr. Randy Pardell Announced as President of the Clinical TMS Society

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Randy Pardell, Medical Director of the TMS Center of Hudson Valley, has been announced President of the Clinical TMS Society. Dr. Pardell's appointment was confirmed at the Clinical TMS Annual Meeting currently being held in West Palm Beach, Florida. He will assume the role of President immediately as the term of the current President, Kimberley Cress, ended over the weekend at the Annual Meeting.

The Clinical TMS Society is an international professional association dedicated to optimizing clinical practice, awareness, and accessibility of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy. TMS uses non-invasive magnetic energy to stimulate areas of the brain with a chemical imbalance which is evident in cases of severe depression. In the treatment of depression, the magnetic field is targeted over the prefrontal cortex and the connected areas of the brain, the cingulate, amygdala, hypothalamus, and thalamus.

Dr. Pardell has served on the Board of Directors of the Clinical TMS Society and as the Vice President 2020-21. A long-time advocate of the benefits of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, Dr. Pardell established the TMS Center of Hudson Valley with the goal of providing an innovative scientifically-based psychiatric treatment option for residents of the Hudson Valley.

He has previously spoken of the role of TMS in psychiatry, saying, "We address both the physiological and psychological aspects of each patient to create the optimal individualized treatment plan including medication management, genetic testing, psychotherapy, nutritional and bioidentical hormone supplementation and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)."

Dr. Pardell is a board-certified psychiatrist and Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, having graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania and with honors from the New York University School of Medicine, before completing his psychiatric training at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center. He was a post-graduate doctoral fellow at Columbia University School of Medicine.

After achieving a distinction in The Master in Pharmacology Program sponsored by Neuroscience Educational Institute, Dr. Pardell completed mini fellowships in transcranial magnetic stimulation from Harvard Medical School at the Berenson-Allen Brain Stimulation Center and Duke University School of Medicine as a visiting fellow.

Recognized since 2010 by Castle Connolly as a Top Doctor in the Hudson Valley in the Hudson Valley Magazine and Top Doctor in Castle-Connolly/ US and News and World Report, Dr. Pardell has also been recognized by his patients with the Patient Choice Award and Compassionate Doctor Recognition.

