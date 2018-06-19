Dr. Raw Announces California Cannabis Manufacturing Partnership With BAS Research

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Raw Organics, a line of infused cannabis products in San Diego, California, started during the cannabis prohibition era in 2011. Dr. Raw's founders, Kyle Dukes and Meghan Muckenfuss, crafted homemade edibles for dispensaries throughout Southern California and then quickly grew the brand to over 100 retail dispensary accounts from San Diego to San Francisco and beyond. The infused products sector of the cannabis industry has grown rapidly in the last three years and will continue to grow exponentially as one of the fastest growing sectors in the industry this year.

Dr. Raw Organics partners with BAS Research BAS Research facility

Dr. Raw's line of infused cannabis products includes three edibles, three tinctures and three topical balms. Products are formulated using specific ratios of THC and CBD to create the iconic Dr. Raw product formulas: Focus, Balance, and Relax. Dr. Raw products are unique because they are made with ultra distilled cannabis oils to guarantee purity, potency and consistency in Dr. Raw products. The most controversial topic in the California cannabis industry this year is pesticide contamination. Dr. Raw took a stand in 2018 to infuse only pesticide free cannabis oils during a time when most other infused product manufacturers have tested positive for pesticides.

"The Dr. Raw Organics coconut oil tinctures are, by far, our best selling tinctures."

- Rob, Buyer / Mankind Cooperative, San Diego

Dr. Raw is proud to continue offering this same integrity in cannabis products through a partnership with BAS Research, an elite cannabis extraction lab and product manufacturer located in Berkeley, California. BAS Research will provide licensed, pesticide-free manufacturing of all Dr. Raw products beginning in June, 2018. BAS Research has raised $3.5 million to build a state of the art extraction and manufacturing facility in Berkeley, California.

BAS Research sets the gold standard for quality in cannabis manufacturing in California through its rigorous testing protocols. Cannabis materials for manufacturing are tested four times throughout production at BAS Research to guarantee purity and potency. Dr. Raw is proud to share these same values for quality in cannabis products through this historic partnership with BAS Research.

