Dr. Raymond Labs Announces Launch of dermartology.com, a website for leading K-Beauty Skin Barrier Products

"We have launched four different brands and within those brands, various product types in recent years that we wanted to offer a client-friendly approach to helping our customers find all that we offer and exactly what they need to care for their skin," explains Dr. Raymond Park, CEO of Dr. Raymond Laboratories and developer of the Maltese Formula, the bio-identical skin barrier platform technology and signature ingredient of all the company's brands. "We know how difficult it can be to find just the right products for the skin barrier, especially for people who have sensitive and dry skin, and skin that can be prone to issues like eczema. At dermartology.com, we have sought to make the experience as simple as possible."

Dermartology.com, named for its three driving elements, 'derm' for dermo-cosmetic skin barrier technology, 'art' – an artistic brand back by serious science and 'ology' – a branch of knowledge, enables visitors to the site to search for products based on brand, product type and skin type. Dermartology.com brands include:

ATOPALM MLE – the original and foremost K-Beauty brand to offer special skin barrier repair

ATOPALM Maternity – Skin barrier repair and ingredients that meets the needs of pre- and post-partum skin, including stretch marks

Real Barrier – the skin barrier for real K beauty with enriched ceramides for skin that needs intensive repair

CURECODE – Ultra-intensive skin barrier repair with NEUROMIDE, smart skin care with microbiome's metabolite

Lastella – skin care with innovative capsule technology for skin barrier repair and smoothing of fine lines

Gpskin Barrier – the skin barrier measuring device that enables custom skin care solutions and daily monitoring of moisture levels

All brands care for all skin types but are also known for their attention to the special needs of dry and sensitive skin types. The patented skin barrier formula and NEUROMIDE in the CURECODE brand, a breakthrough to activate the body's own recovery system with microbiome's metabolite, help to build up a weakened skin barrier so that skin begins to hold in higher levels of hydration that it was previously losing.

To celebrate the launching of the website, visitors to the site are being offered a sample kit that contains CURECODE Double Barrier Cream, CURECODE Double Barrier Lotion and Lastella Aqua Quenching Gel.

For more information, visit https://www.dermartology.com/Default.asp .

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr.Raymond Laboratories, Inc has researched skin barrier science and helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunctions. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Multi Lamella Emulsion and Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.

