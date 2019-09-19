Dr. Raymond Labs Launches CURECODE Skincare Brand With the Microbiome-Derived NEUROMIDE

According to an article in Cosmetics 2019, 6(2), 33, an in vitro study showed that NEUROMIDE acts as an endocannabinoid (CB1) agonist which can increase ceramide synthesis and enhance the basic physical strength of the skin. Also, the structure of NEUROMIDE is very similar to Natural Ceramide (III), the most important component for skin barrier. Thus, it helps the skin barrier recovery using its own power to aid in making sensitive skin healthier."

"CURECODE's dual function has stepped up the hydration and skin barrier recovery," says Dr. Raymond Park, the developer of NEUROMIDE and CURECODE. "The dual function is that on the one hand, NEUROMIDE has a positive effect on ceramide synthesis in skin and then, NEUROMIDE itself acts like a ceramide due to its structural similarity with ceramide. This way, it can provide more effective skin barrier recovery and is ideal for people who need an intense level of hydration and skin protection. CURECODE with NEUROMIDE is and also for those whose skin barrier has been compromised by skin issues and is in need of repairing. Of course, though it's safe for all skin types and all ages, from babies to elderly."

The CURECODE line consists of Soothing Relief Gel with Aloe Vera to soothe and help reduce skin's surface temperature, Intensive Care Ointment to bring extra soothing and hydration to distressed skin, Double Barrier Cream for concentrated hydration and to help the skin barrier hold in moisture, and Double Barrier Lotion, a lighter formula to the Double Barrier Cream and infused with menthol, allantoin and spearmint leaf for extra cooling and soothing while it locks in precious moisture.

PROBIOTICS + PREBIOTICS. PREBIOTICS, a supplement of PROBIOTICS, can help the good skin MICROBIOME strengthen and replenish a weakened skin barrier and allow it to maintain its' healthy condition.

Centella Asiatica - traditionally used to help skin condition

St. John's Wort - an herb used for centuries to calm and soothing

Resveratrol – a compound that occurs naturally in red grapes and dark berries that speeds up cell renewal and clearing of dead skin cells in order to increase healthy ceramides in the skin

For more information, visit https://www.dermartology.com/curecode-s/141.htm. For access to the original scientific paper on NEUROMIDE, visit https://www.mdpi.com/2079-9284/6/2/33/htm.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr.Raymond Laboratories, Inc has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Multi Lamella Emulsion and Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.

