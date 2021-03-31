Dr. Rebekah Gee Joins the TPN.health Team as a Senior Advisor to Provide Critical Behavioral Health Resources to Licensed Clinicians

NEW ORLEANS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Provider Network ( TPN.health ), a digital platform that offers learning and engagement opportunities to behavioral health professionals, is honored to announce that Dr. Rebekah Gee will join TPN as a senior advisor.

TPN.health is Honored to Announce That Dr. Rebekah Gee Will Join TPN as a Senior Advisor

Dr. Gee is the former Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and a practicing Obstetrician Gynecologist. During her career in public office, Dr. Gee has been a consistent voice for healthcare quality and patient safety. She has implemented numerous successful quality improvement projects at the state level and led national discussions on quality in various areas. Dr. Gee is a policy expert and a widely published health services researcher who has served in numerous additional state and national policy roles. In 2017, Dr. Gee was elected to the National Academy of Medicine.

According to Dr. Gee, "Awareness of the critical need to expand and improve behavioral health services has grown exponentially during COVID 19. TPN's unique platform for clinicians and treatment centers allows a fragmented industry to embrace technology to improve transparency to best practices and optimal patient care."

"TPN's mission is to improve behavioral health outcomes by leveraging technology and prioritizing clinically matched care." said Trevor Colhoun, CEO of TPN. "Dr. Gee will help us accelerate the adoption of TPN as a central platform for education, engagement and patient management in North America."

As a senior advisor, Dr. Gee will help TPN expand its presence through her role in addressing national issues concerning behavioral health.

About TPN.health; TPN.health is a leading digital platform for behavioral health treatment professionals and is based in New Orleans, LA. Since its founding in 2019, TPN has become one of the largest and fastest growing networks of licensed behavioral health clinicians in the country. TPN is committed to providing a safe and ethical environment for professionals and treatment organizations to share best practices and optimize clinically matched patient referrals.

To find more information about upcoming Continuing Education events and behavioral health services, visit TPN.health or follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , or Instagram .

Mia Fenice

Social Media & Content Coordinator

TPN.health

[email protected]

SOURCE TPN.health

Related Links

http://tpnhealth.com

