Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Goes Paperless in Validation with ValGenesis VLMS

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), today announced that it has digitized the validation process at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories across multiple sites, driven by ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is a global integrated pharmaceutical company operating in markets across the globe.

Dr. Reddy's

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories was keen on replacing paper-based processes with secure electronic processes, which have now become mandatory, besides, the costs of paper validation are significant. ValGenesis VLMS, a 100% paperless validation lifecycle management system, incorporates electronic content and process workflows, electronic signatures, requirements management with risk assessment, and protocol execution which helps accelerate the validation process while guaranteeing an integrated approach, thereby enabling stringent data integrity governance and regulatory compliance.

"We implemented ValGenesis VLMS to manage our entire validation process, which we named as 'eVAL'. eVAL is a single platform for integrated validation that is highly flexible and configurable for a variety of workflow and process needs. In the current paradigm, we depend on eVAL, which we believe is the futuristic business continuity assurance tool for all our validation requirements," says Suryamohan, Head of Digital & Process Excellence for Quality and IT Compliance, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

"ValGenesis's validation strategies demonstrate sensitivity to environmental, social, and economic considerations. ValGenesis VLMS is an innovative validation lifecycle management system that can automate and streamline validation processes while eliminating costly paper-based processes. As part of their Digital Transformation journey, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has chosen us to configure and implement a lean, compliance-friendly, cost-efficient electronic validation process that can address all their validation needs. We look forward to our journey ahead with them," says Dr. Siva Samy, CEO & Chief Product Strategist of ValGenesis, Inc.

"Companies that work with ValGenesis appreciate that ValGenesis VLMS is that single digital solution that effortlessly ensures audit-ready validation processes across multiple sites with real-time data analysis and processing. We worked with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to deploy a homogeneous, highly flexible, and configurable multisite solution that is helping them embrace organization-wide transformation processes in the spirit of Pharma 4.0. We look forward to supporting their broadening use of our system across their enterprise," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for 100% electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics, and Proprietary Products, Dr. Reddy's offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Its major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy's operates in markets across the globe. Its major markets include the USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe.

