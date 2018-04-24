Dr. Rene Reed Offers GAINSWave® in Clearwater

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only ED symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Rene Reed, NMD, DABCO. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Dr. Rene Reed is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 611 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL 33756, USA.

Dr. Reed has been in practice for 39 years and has a long history of using cutting edge technologies for his patients' health and welfare. He began private practice in 1979 in Evergreen, CO and went on to earn a specialty degree as a Diplomate Chiropractic Orthopedic Specialist (DABCO), studied and became an Acupuncturist, and has a sub-specialty in nutrition. He later attended The University of Michigan Medical School for Impairment Ratings studies.

In 2001-2003, Dr. Reed attended and graduated from the Florida College of Integrative Medicine with a degree as a Naturopathic Medical Doctor, as well as completing a 6-month internship thereafter in Orlando, FL. He has continued his education in Genetic studies, hormone therapies, and currently treats people from around the world, matching individual genetics to nutritional programs geared to provide the best care for his patients, along with hormone balancing, orthopedic care, GI studies, blood and lab testing and now GAINSWave Therapies for better optimal sexual function.

