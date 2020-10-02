Dr. Renee Dua Wins Gold and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run–worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

In addition to being the co-founder and chief medical officer of Heal, Dr. Renee Dua is a nephrologist and internist who has served as chief of medicine at Valley Presbyterian and Simi Valley Hospitals. Under her leadership, Heal has delivered over 250,000 appointments to patients across the country through its technology-empowered, home-centric primary care infrastructure that has improved health outcomes, lowered healthcare costs, and delighted patients.

"I am truly honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for Women in Business," said Dr. Renee Dua, co-founder and chief medical officer of Heal. "When we started Heal six years ago, our vision was simple: to make home-based primary care an affordable reality for all Americans. This recognition confirms that our vision has made a difference in people's lives and started to change the healthcare industry for good."

"Renee understands that the traditional primary care system is struggling, and has devoted her career to closing gaps in the healthcare system to make it more accessible and affordable for everyone," said Nick Desai, co-founder and chief executive officer of Heal. "Heal would not exist without her incredible contributions, which are changing the healthcare system for the better."

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13."

Heal is on a mission to transform the $4 trillion healthcare industry. In the six years since the platform launched, Heal has amplified the success of other HBPC (home-based primary care) models through its focus on frictionless care, house calls by unhurried doctors, data-driven care focused on social determinants of health. Moreover, unlike other HBPC providers, Heal delivers a comprehensive range of primary and urgent care services for the entire family, from infants to seniors.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale.

About Heal

Heal is the market leader in doctor house calls, using technology to re-humanize the practice of medicine and deliver better outcomes for patients. With over 250,000 patient visits to date, Heal is quickly gaining popularity. Offered throughout California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Washington State, Maryland and Washington D.C., Heal believes in making healthcare a more personal and convenient experience by delivering care in the safety and comfort of a patient's home. Through an easy-to-use app and website, patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with a highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed doctor twelve hours a day, 365 days a year. Note that Heal does not treat emergencies. Heal is in-network with all major PPO insurance companies, as well as Medicare. Heal investors include former Qualcomm CEO and Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs (who is Heal's Chairman of the Board), IRA Capital, Fidelity ContraFund, Jim Breyer, Lionel Richie, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and others. For more information, please visit www.heal.com . Follow us on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

HCL Technologies sponsored the Red Ladder Women in Technology Awards in the 2020 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

SOURCE Heal

