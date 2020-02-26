Dr. Richard A. Berger Honored with Washington Award by Western Society of Engineers

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western Society of Engineers celebrates Engineers Week by honoring Richard A. Berger, M.D., as the 102nd recipient of the Washington Award . The prestigious award is conferred upon an engineer whose accomplishments have preeminently advanced the welfare of humankind.

"I'm honored to stand among the ranks of such impressive previous award recipients as Henry Ford, Orville Wright and Neil Armstrong," said Dr. Berger. "As a medical doctor, I'm fortunate to have the engineering background to make real innovations in the way we look at joint replacement."

With a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Tufts University School of Medicine, a Residency in Pittsburgh, PA ,and Fellowship from Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Dr. Berger has extensive knowledge of human motion.

Dr. Berger pioneered a minimally invasive hip and knee joint replacement procedure performed without cutting any muscle, ligaments or tendons. Having performed over 11,000 outpatient joint replacements, his unique approach is highly effective; patients report a faster recovery and less pain than patients undergoing traditional joint replacement. Many walk out the door just hours after surgery.

"Innovations made by Dr. Berger have tremendously impacted the fields of engineering and medicine and ultimately, the lives of thousands of patients. We are proud to grant him the 2020 Washington Award," said Christopher B. Burke, PhD, PE, D.WRE, Dist.M.ASCE and CEO of Christopher B. Burke Engineering, Ltd. Dr. Burke serves as chairman of the Chicagoland Engineers Week Steering Committee. "Engineers Week is about looking at where we've been, anticipating where we are going and encouraging the next generation of engineers."

This year's awards will be held on February 28 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Besides the presentation of the Washington Award, nearly 50 pre-college students will be recognized for their success in regional STEM competitions.

The Washington Award, named to honor the first U.S. president, was established in 1916 by the Western Society of Engineers. Each year, presentation of the award is made at a joint banquet of the members and guests of the Society; the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical and Petroleum Engineers; American Society of Civil Engineers; American Society of Mechanical Engineers; Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers; National Society of Professional Engineers; and the American Nuclear Society.

For more information visit www.thewashingtonaward.com.

