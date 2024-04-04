Dr. Richard Carmona, Former U.S. Surgeon General, Joins Alli Connect Board of Advisors

SEATTLE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alli Connect, a leading software innovator in proactive mental health and wellness technology solutions for first responders, is honored to announce that Dr. Richard Carmona, the 17th Surgeon General of the United States and renowned public health advocate, has joined its Board of Advisors. Dr. Carmona's extensive experience in public health, safety, and policy brings invaluable insights and leadership to Alli Connect as it continues to expand its impact in first responders to connected markets of employees at all levels of local, state, and federal employees.

Dr. Richard Carmona

When asked for a comment, Dr. Carmona responded by saying, "It is a privilege to join Alli Connect which brings to the market a much needed innovative and market disruptive digital platform that will enhance mental health support of first responders."

Dr. Carmona's career marks his commitment to science-based public health practices and initiatives aimed at improving the health and safety of the American people, in perfect alignment with the mission and vision of Alli Connect. Prior to his appointment as Surgeon General, Dr. Carmona had a distinguished career in public service, including serving as a combat decorated U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and a public safety officer, where he worked in various capacities including as a sheriff's deputy, a SWAT team leader, detective, and a hospital and health system CEO.

Colleen Hilton, CEO of Alli Connect, expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Carmona's appointment, stating, "Dr. Carmona's unparalleled expertise in public health and his profound commitment to serving communities align perfectly with our mission. His leadership and innovation in addressing complex health challenges will enhance our growth and ability to make meaningful impact."

Dr. Carmona's addition to the Board of Advisors comes as Alli Connect launches a multi-state expansion of its products and seeks to partner with the federal leaders to tackle the mental health crisis in our military service members and veterans.

About Alli Connect

Alli Connect is at the forefront of proactive mental health care and wellness solutions for first responders. With a focus on innovation and access, Alli Connect provides AI-matched therapist connections and comprehensive mental health tools designed to support first responders in their mental health journeys. Alli Connect's groundbreaking technology facilitates early detection, intervention, and connection to mental health care, before there's a crisis. Alli Connect's approach prioritizes early engagement and consistent support, fostering a culture of wellness and resilience among those who protect and serve.

