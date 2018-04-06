NEW YORK, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Richard G. Dudley, Jr. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Forensic Psychiatry.

Dr. Dudley currently serves as a private practice psychiatrist with an office located on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Amassing over 40 years of total career experience, his professional focus includes psychiatric therapy for adult men, as well as forensic psychiatry. In addition to his private practice, Dr. Dudley has also been affiliated with the City University of New York Medical School at City College and the New York University School of Law, both of which are also located in New York, New York.

Throughout his educational career, Dr. Dudley attended Medical school at Temple University's School of Medicine, and graduated with his M.D. in 1972. Thereafter, Dr. Dudley completed an internship during a transitional year at Wesley Pavilion, a part of Northwestern Memorial Hospital, located in Chicago, Illinois, and then went on to complete his residency in Psychiatry at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University. To further his professional development, Dr. Dudley is Board Certified in Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and an active colleague of numerous prestigious organizations, including the American Psychiatric Association (APA), the American College of Psychiatrists (ACP), the New York Academy of Medicine, and the National Medical Association. Additionally, Dr. Dudley is licensed to practice medicine in New York.

Regarding his reason for going into medicine, and psychiatry in particular, Dr. Dudley says that he was always fascinated with different people, and that psychiatry offered much needed flexibility. His advice for others going into the field would be to think broadly, and consider the range of options available. He claims that the key to his success is "work hard, always continue to learn, and have integrity."

In honor of his professional accolades, Dr. Dudley has been recognized as a Healthgrades Honor Roll Physician. Additionally, Dr. Dudley performs public speaking, and lectures, locally and nationally to mental health and legal professionals.

When he is not working, Dr. Dudley enjoys collecting art, particularly WPA era art. He dedicates this recognition to three attorneys; Peggy Davis (NYU), Henderson Hill (North Carolina), and Bryan Stevenson (Alabama).

For more information, you can visit Dr. Dudley's Healthgrades profile at: https://www.healthgrades.com/physician/dr-richard-dudley-3mvx3.

