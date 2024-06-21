Dr. Richard Park Joins The Wound Pros as a Medical Director

Seasoned medical professional brings over a decade of expertise to The Wound Pros

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Richard Park as a Medical Director. Dr. Park brings a wealth of experience in internal medicine and hospital care to the company, which specializes in treating and managing non-healing wounds in long-term care facilities.

Dr. Park earned his medical degree from Flinders University School of Medicine in Australia and completed his Internal Medicine residency at Good Samaritan Hospital, affiliated with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, where he also served as Chief Resident. He is also certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has been practicing as a hospitalist since 2010.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Park is the co-founder and partner of Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles and Advantage Hospitalists, Inc. in Oxnard, California. He previously worked as a Physician Advisor at MedManagement LLC, providing clinical expertise and guidance to the organization. He is currently the CEO and medical director of Park Internal Medicine in Granada Hills, California. Dr. Park also served as a physician at the Vista Del Mar Behavioral Healthcare Hospital and California Forensic Medical Group.

Dr. Park's extensive experience in hospital settings and dedication to quality patient care aligns with the company's mission to enhance wound care management through AI-driven insights and robust documentation. As a medical director, he will oversee the company's clinical operations, collaborate with clinical teams to develop and implement evidence-based treatment protocols, and ensure that the highest standards of care are maintained across partnering facilities.

About The Wound Pros

The Wound Pros is a biotech company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and augmented reality to revolutionize wound care management. By harnessing these cutting-edge technologies, The Wound Pros aims to standardize wound care, improve healing rates, and ultimately save lives.

Central to its innovative approach is RITA, an AI-enabled wound care management system. RITA features a range of powerful tools, including an automatic wound measurement tool that utilizes AI for precise wound assessments and tissue segmentation. This ensures healthcare providers have accurate data for effective treatment planning. RITA offers a durable medical equipment (DME) algorithm that guides providers in ordering the appropriate DME supplies, considering factors such as wound assessment, size, and tissue segmentation. Additionally, The Wound Pros' AI-powered system also offers a healing rate prediction feature that forecasts healing timelines by analyzing wound progress over a 30-day period. These capabilities enable providers to adjust treatments and proactively enhance patient satisfaction.

Looking forward, The Wound Pros is developing an ICD-10 automation tool to streamline and ensure the accuracy of Medicare and insurance claim submissions, reducing administrative burdens on healthcare providers. Furthermore, the company is launching an AI-driven medical records system to enhance providers' quality of life by automating medical documentation.

The Wound Pros conducts intensive research as the nation's largest wound management company and a major DMEPOS (Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies) supplier. It leverages its extensive database to evaluate the performance of various skin substitutes and advanced wound dressings, driving data-informed clinical decision-making.

The Wound Pros is a privately held company.

