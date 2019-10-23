Dr. Richard Stefanacci Joins Grane Rx as Chief Medical Advisor

Dr. Stefanacci is a practicing internist/geriatrician who has dedicated his career to serving seniors with long term care (LTC) needs. His passion for LTC started as a child through his family owned and operated nursing home that they continue to operate today. His clinical practice focuses exclusively on nursing home eligible older adults through the PACE program . Outside of his practice, Dr. Stefanacci advises health systems working with skilled nursing facilities and provides guidance for managed care plans particularly around medication management.

"Dr. Stefanacci is a key addition for Grane Rx. His PACE expertise and experience in the senior care medication management field will help us effectively engage PACE physicians and stay on top of the PACE medical community's senior care pharmacy needs. Understanding what's really needed enables us to innovate the best medication adherence solutions," shared Grane Rx COO Bob Rowland.

Dr. Stefanacci's experience extends to healthcare policy and academia as well. He served as Health Policy Scholar for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) where his work focused on medication access. He has combined his expertise in healthcare policy with his teaching position at Thomas Jefferson University in their Jefferson College of Population Health. In his academic role he has well over 500 publications in addition to delivering more than 1000 lectures both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Stefanacci's personal passion is the Go4theGoal Foundation , a 501(c)(3) public charity that he founded with his family and friends when his oldest son Richard was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in May 2006. Since its inception, the foundation has raised nearly 7 million dollars to assist thousands of children affected by cancer at nearly 100 children's hospitals across the country, while also funding cutting-edge research to find cures.

Dr. Stefanacci's credentials include: Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO), Masters Degree in Geriatric Healthcare (MGH), Masters in Business Administration (MBA), American Geriatrics Society Fellowship (AGSF), College of Physicians of Philadelphia Fellowship, Certified Medical Director (CMD), Honorary Lifetime Member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) & the National Association of Directors of Nursing (NADN), American Medical Director Association (AMDA) Board Member and Faculty at Thomas Jefferson College of Population Health.

Grane Rx is a high-touch senior care pharmacy and medication management provider. Our end-to-end services include clinical consulting, staff training, on-going staff support, pharmacy transition facilitation, precision medication prescribing and state-of-the-art pharmacy automation. All of our solutions are designed to streamline senior care operations, optimize care and manage costs. We work closely with our partners to build a collaborative relationship and ensure a smooth pharmacy transition.

Grane Rx has been leading PACE pharmacy solutions since 2006. We help PACE personnel streamline their operations, maximize their savings, and free-up staff time to focus on participant care. Through at home medication adherence systems, our Meds2Home program is revolutionizing senior care pharmacy by enabling participants to age safely and comfortably from home. Many of the PACE programs we serve are members of the National PACE Association .

