Dr Rob Lamb to Present 'Refrigeration Choices Beyond the CO2 Hype' at IRN 2026

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation is often driven by pressure. In refrigeration, that pressure has come from environmental regulation, rising energy costs and the industry-wide transition away from high-GWP refrigerants.

Dr Rob Lamb, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Star Refrigeration Industrial Refrigeration Network Conference

At the 3rd Industrial Refrigeration Network Conference 2026, which will be held on 10–11 June 2026, at the SCHAUFLER Academy in Rottenburg-Ergenzingen, Germany, Dr Robert Lamb, Group Sales & Marketing Director at Star Refrigeration, will revisit the debate around natural refrigerants in a technical session titled "Beyond the Hype: Safe, Sustainable Cooling Systems that Stand the Test of Time."

Building on his presentation at Cold Chain Live 2025, Dr Lamb will introduce updated modelling and operational data comparing ammonia and CO₂ systems across cold storage and freezing applications, with particular focus on lifecycle cost, energy performance and system resilience.

Both refrigerants have long histories in industrial refrigeration and are now central to the sector's decarbonisation strategy. Ammonia offers high efficiency and long system life in large-scale applications, while CO₂ provides compact, non-flammable solutions that can be financially attractive at smaller capacities and low-temperature duties.

However, as electricity prices for non-domestic users have risen by more than 270% since 2015, energy performance has become increasingly significant in plant selection. Using a 35,000m³ cold store model operating at -22°C and a 35°C design ambient, Dr Lamb's analysis indicates annual energy consumption of approximately 910,000kWh for a low-charge ammonia system compared to around 1.25 million kWh for a transcritical CO₂ system under identical conditions.

At an electricity price of 25p per kWh, that equates to an annual operating cost difference of approximately £86,000. Over time, the divergence materially affects total cost of ownership, with modelling showing that even where a CO₂ system carries a lower initial capital cost, lifecycle performance can shift the financial balance within a number of years depending on energy pricing.

Dr Lamb said "The discussion should not be framed as ammonia versus CO₂. Both technologies have a place. The question is how decision makers balance capital cost, operating efficiency, compliance and long-term resilience in their specific application."

The session will also explore how packaged low-charge ammonia systems are addressing historic concerns around complexity and safety by significantly reducing refrigerant charge and simplifying installation.

The Industrial Refrigeration Network Conference, hosted by BITZER at its SCHAUFLER Academy in Germany, brings together manufacturers, contractors and end users from across the sector. Star Refrigeration's participation reflects its continued commitment to evidence-led engineering, long-term system resilience and informed technical debate within the industry.

To find out more about the IRN Conference and to register, visit: https://trainings-events.bitzer.de/microsite/index.cfm?l=2680&modus=

SOURCE Star Refrigeration