Dr. Robert Auerbach joins femtech startup OCON Healthcare's Board of Directors - retired President of CooperSurgical

Dr. Robert Auerbach, formerly President of CooperSurgical, joins femtech startup OCON Healthcare – developer of the innovative IUB TM Ballerine® first and only 3D non-hormonal, long acting contraceptive and minimally invasive uterine drug delivery products for AUB, Menopause, Fibroids and Fertility

Dr. Auerbach has over 20 years of experience in medical and business leadership positions in the women's healthcare industry, and over 36 years of experience in OB/GYN with the Yale OB/GYN/RS department. He most recently served as President of CooperSurgical Worldwide, the CooperCompanies women's healthcare division, and before that as EVP, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of CooperSurgical. Prior to joining CooperSurgical, he served as an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences at the Yale School of Medicine.

"With its innovative platform-based technology, OCON is developing products that address some of the most pressing issues facing women", said Dr. Robert Auerbach. "I am very excited to have the opportunity to join the Board of Directors."

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Auerbach join our board of directors and provide guidance and leadership to our growing company including USA FDA activities", said Keren Leshem, CEO of OCON. "Having his experience and background both as a leading FemTech executive and OBGYN is a great privilege for me personally and a tribute for the company and our board of directors."

OCON is commercially active in 30 countries around the world with its flagship product the IUB™ Ballerine®, a non-hormonal smart contraceptive ball with CE, AMAR and NHS approvals, distribution agreements totaling over $35 million and existing sales of over $7 million.

In addition, OCON is developing the IUB™ SEAD™, the only non-hormonal, minimally invasive and pain-free treatment for AUB (abnormal uterine bleeding), currently in phase II clinical trials. AUB affects 1 out of 4 women in the fertile age, and its surgical treatment market is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2027.

