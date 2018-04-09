Dr. Robert Bowen Brings GAINSWave® to West Virginia

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Robert Bowen, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Dr. Robert Bowen: M.D. Specializing in Cosmetic Medicine & Body Contouring is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 2000 Foundation Way, Suite 3700, Martinsburg, WV 25401.

Dr. Bowen is one of the first physicians in the United States to be Fellowship-trained in Aesthetic Medicine. This fellowship, the Aesthetic Anti-Aging Fellowship of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), provides comprehensive, expert, and hands-on training in aesthetic medicine techniques. Dr. Bowen is trained in cosmetic BOTOX injection, dermal fillers and facial sculpting, laser and light treatments, vein therapy, chemical peels, medical-grade skin care and body contouring.



Dr. Bowen is board certified in cosmetic laser surgery by the American Board of Laser Surgery. He is also a Fellow of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS), an organization providing important worldwide leadership in laser research, education, technology and clinical knowledge.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-robert-bowen-brings-gainswave-to-west-virginia-300626809.html

SOURCE GAINSWave