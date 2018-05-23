Dr. Robert G. Anderson of Anderson Plastic Surgery & MedSpa is Named Top Doctor by Peers in Fort Worth Magazine for 17th Year

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 17th year running, Dr. Robert G. Anderson has been recognized by Fort Worth Magazine as one of Fort Worth's top doctors in plastic and reconstructive surgery. A graduate of UT Southwestern Medical School and board certified plastic surgeon with 30 years practicing in Fort Worth, Dr. Anderson is known for his unrelenting commitment to patient education, quality care and innovation in plastic surgery. Dr. Anderson is a member of the both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the prestigious American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Today, his practice focuses primarily on breast, body and facial transformations through cosmetic surgery and non-invasive procedures in his medical spa.
In addition to being recognized as Top Doctor by Fort Worth Magazine, Dr. Anderson was named Top Doctor by 360 West Magazine in 2016 and 2017 and has been recognized by Forbes as a Top Plastic Surgeon in America. His practice was also recently recognized as one of Fort Worth's Best Companies to Work For by FW Inc.
In his plastic surgery practice and medical spa, Dr. Anderson uses a number of innovative technologies to ensure excellent patient education, care and results. Before a patient undergoes a procedure, Dr. Anderson uses Vectra 3D imaging technology to help patients envision their results. Dr. Anderson is also known for his patented S3 Breast Augmentation Technique, which provides safe, natural and long-lasting results while preventing common complications like infection or implant damage. Using this technique, Dr. Anderson has seen zero complications in four years. Recent technological advances to Dr. Anderson's practice include the addition of Venus Concept devices for procedures like skin tightening, body contouring, cellulite reduction and wrinkle reduction.
Dr. Anderson has recently added another plastic surgeon to his practice, Dr. Tony Daniels, a graduate of University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston who specializes in breast augmentation and liposuction. Dr. Anderson also has a large staff of nurses and certified aestheticians who support him in achieving patient goals.
Anderson Plastic Surgery & MedSpa offers patients free consultations to discuss desired outcomes before committing to cosmetic procedures. Prospective patients can learn more about Dr. Anderson and his team at andersonplastic.com or by calling 817-810-0770.
