Dr. Robert G. Anderson of Anderson Plastic Surgery & MedSpa is Named Top Doctor by Peers in Fort Worth Magazine for 17th Year

In addition to being recognized as Top Doctor by Fort Worth Magazine, Dr. Anderson was named Top Doctor by 360 West Magazine in 2016 and 2017 and has been recognized by Forbes as a Top Plastic Surgeon in America. His practice was also recently recognized as one of Fort Worth's Best Companies to Work For by FW Inc.

In his plastic surgery practice and medical spa, Dr. Anderson uses a number of innovative technologies to ensure excellent patient education, care and results. Before a patient undergoes a procedure, Dr. Anderson uses Vectra 3D imaging technology to help patients envision their results. Dr. Anderson is also known for his patented S3 Breast Augmentation Technique, which provides safe, natural and long-lasting results while preventing common complications like infection or implant damage. Using this technique, Dr. Anderson has seen zero complications in four years. Recent technological advances to Dr. Anderson's practice include the addition of Venus Concept devices for procedures like skin tightening, body contouring, cellulite reduction and wrinkle reduction.

Dr. Anderson has recently added another plastic surgeon to his practice, Dr. Tony Daniels, a graduate of University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston who specializes in breast augmentation and liposuction. Dr. Anderson also has a large staff of nurses and certified aestheticians who support him in achieving patient goals.

Anderson Plastic Surgery & MedSpa offers patients free consultations to discuss desired outcomes before committing to cosmetic procedures. Prospective patients can learn more about Dr. Anderson and his team at andersonplastic.com or by calling 817-810-0770.

