Dr. Robert Madrigal of Wilmette Dental Takes Implant and Cosmetic Dentistry to the Next Level

WILMETTE, Ill., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmette Dental is proud to announce its new advancements in implant and cosmetic dentistry, led by Dr. Robert Madrigal, who holds a Fellowship in Implant Dentistry with the International Implant Association.

Dr. Madrigal is dedicated to investing in advanced training, top-of-the-line lab support, and cutting-edge technology to provide patients with the most accurate and comfortable care possible.

Dr. Robert Madrigal, Wilmette Dental Wilmette Dental, Dr. Robert Madrigal

One of the many technologies being used by the team at Wilmette Dental is a CT Cone Beam, which provides a three-dimensional image of a patient's mouth, enabling precise placement of implants and minimizing the risk of failure. Additionally, the practice utilizes surgical guides, which leverage information from the 3D scan to help steady and accurately place the implant, improving the patient experience and maximizing results.

Dr. Madrigal and his team also employ a digital scanner, which eliminates the need for traditional impression materials that can be uncomfortable for patients. The scanner captures the exact shape and contours of a patient's teeth, enabling accurate and timely treatment.

Finally, Wilmette Dental works with the most experienced and trusted lab, ensuring that patients receive the most accurate and personalized care possible. This dedication to technology, training, and quality materials represent Wilmette Dental's continued commitment to providing optimal care.

About Wilmette Dental

Since the 1930s, Wilmette Dental has been serving the North Shore Suburbs with comprehensive dental care for the entire family. The practice offers a wide range of services including cosmetic, pediatric, orthodontic, surgical , and emergency dentistry. To learn more about Wilmette Dental and its quality patient care, visit their website or contact the front desk team to schedule an appointment.

Media Contact:

Wilmette Dental

Dr. Robert Madrigal

www.wilmettedental.com

847-251-0085

SOURCE Wilmette Dental